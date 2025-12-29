Stars Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Oettinger, Robertson and More

The Dallas Stars have a relatively light week with three games, including a New Year’s Eve home game and a New Year’s Day road test in Chicago.

Chasing Colorado for the Western Conference Lead

Despite recent stumbles, the Stars remain 2nd in the Western Conference (25-7-7 record), trailing the Colorado Avalanche by six points. They have been one of the league’s most dominant teams, but are looking to rebound after having a four-game winning streak snapped by the Detroit Red Wings and suffering a surprising shootout loss to the last-place Blackhawks just before this week began.

Jake Oettinger’s Vezina Trophy-Caliber Form

Goaltender Jake Oettinger continues to be the team’s backbone. He is currently tied for the second-most wins in the NHL. Even in recent losses, such as the shootout against Chicago, he has provided stability while the defense (missing Lian Bichsel due to injury) works to find consistency.

Jason Robertson Completes the Set

Winger Jason Robertson recently scored against the Toronto Maple Leafs, marking a unique personal milestone: he has now scored a goal against every active NHL franchise (except for the Stars). He continues to lead the offense alongside Wyatt Johnston, who has already tallied 20 goals this season.

Stars Schedule Dec 29 – Jan 4

Date Time (CST/EST) Opponent Venue Wed, Dec 31 7:00 PM / 8:00 PM vs. Buffalo Sabres American Airlines Center Thu, Jan 1 7:30 PM / 8:30 PM @ Chicago Blackhawks United Center Sun, Jan 4 1:00 PM / 2:00 PM vs. Montreal Canadiens American Airlines Center

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.