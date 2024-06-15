4 Defencemen the Canucks Should Target in Free Agency

The 2024 free agent class is deep with defencemen, which is perfect for the Vancouver Canucks. The organization has nine unrestricted free agents (UFA) and two restricted free agents (RFA), four of who play on the blue line.

Filip Hronek is the team’s RFA, while Tyler Myers and Nikita Zadorov are the two UFA defencemen the club is trying to bring back. Hronek’s deal could take some time as the Canucks have control over him, while Myers is likely taking less to re-sign with the Canucks. Meanwhile, contract talks with Zadorov are ongoing, but the two sides are still far apart. Finally, Ian Cole is headed to free agency.

As a result, the Canucks will likely search for a replacement in the offseason. Quinn Hughes and Carson Soucy are the two defencemen still on the team, while Myers is seemingly returning. Since free agency is deep with blueliners this season, here are four defencemen they can target.

Brett Pesce

The Carolina Hurricanes have multiple key free agents this offseason, and they will lose some quality players in the process. Brett Pesce is a 29-year-old right-shot defenceman and is one of the bigger UFAs to watch for this offseason. He is coming off a six-year, $24.150 million cap hit.

If the Canucks and Hronek can’t find a middle ground on an extension, the organization should target Pesce. Hronek played alongside Hughes, and if he’s no longer a Canuck heading into next season, then the club will need to find someone to play alongside the Norris Trophy front-runner.

Related: Vancouver Canucks’ 2024 NHL Mock Draft

Pesce is a top-four pairing right-shot defenceman, and they aren’t easy to find. He provides stability and veteran experience on the blue line. However, since the defenceman is nearing 30 and looking for a long-term deal, signing him isn’t an ideal scenario for the Canucks. Signing Hronek to a bridge deal while adding cheaper pieces to the blue line in free agency is the best case for the club.

Chris Tanev

The Canucks have had interest in bringing Chris Tanev back for some time. Even captain Hughes went to bat for his former d-partner this season and told the organization’s front office to target him. Tanev joined the club as an undrafted free agent and played 10 seasons in Vancouver. He joined the Calgary Flames on a four-year deal and was traded to the Dallas Stars for a prospect in Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick.

Chris Tanev, Dallas Stars (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old built chemistry with Hughes in his one season with the defenceman while mentoring the club’s young core. Tanev is coming off a four-year, $18 million deal and will likely get a shorter term on his next deal with a similar cap hit. If the Canucks can sign him to a two-year deal with an annual average value of $4.5 million

Brenden Dillon

If Zadorov decides to part ways with the Canucks and move on, the club will need to find a left-shot defenceman. Brenden Dillon talked about the possibility of playing for his hometown team in May. The defenceman is headed to free agency as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said he doesn’t think the Jets will re-sign him.

Dillon played his 14th NHL season this past season at 33 years old. He scored a career-high eight goals with Winnipeg this past season. If he joins the Canucks, he will play behind Hughes and Soucy on the third defence pairing. Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he could replace some of the size lost from Zadorov’s potential departure, as he uses his body and plays a defensive brand of hockey.

Matt Grzelcyk

Another option to replace Zadorov is Matt Grzelcyk. He won’t replace the defenceman’s size, standing at 5-foot-10, 176 pounds, but is someone the Canucks can sign and build back up. The defenceman had a rough season after posting 20 points in the previous four campaigns. He fell down the Boston Bruins lineup during the regular season and was a healthy scratch for a majority of the team’s playoff run. As a result, he is headed to free agency.

The Canucks’ coaching staff can get the best out of players, especially defencemen. Therefore, bringing him in on a short-term deal and giving him a chance to prove he is the player he was before the 2023-24 season is something the club should consider.

Canucks Blue Line Will Look Different in 2024-25

With four out of their six defencemen set to be free agents, the Canucks will have a different-looking blue line to start the 2024-25 season. Therefore, the organization will set out to sign replacements and have options for left and right-shot defencemen. Pesce and Tanev are players the Canucks can target to help fill out their right side. Meanwhile, Dillon and Grzelcyk are left-shot options.