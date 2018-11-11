RALEIGH, N.C. — Anthony Mantha scored twice and Frans Nielsen netted the deciding goal in the shootout as the Detroit Red Wings rallied to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Red Wings, who came back from a two-goal deficit for the third straight game and have won six of their last seven.

Brock McGinn, Micheal Ferland, Dougie Hamilton scored for Carolina, who squandered a 3-1, third-period lead. The Hurricanes have won once in their last seven games. Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen led the Hurricanes with two assists each.

The Hurricanes built a 52-32 advantage in shots, but Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout.

The Hurricanes got two acrobatic saves from goalie Scott Darling in overtime and failed to capitalize on a power play in the final 15 seconds of OT.

Mantha scored two quick goals at 6:04 and 9:02 of the third period to rally Detroit.

On the tying goal, Mantha got out in transition but Carolina defenceman Brett Pesce blocked his first shot. The puck bounced right back to Mantha, who scored on his next shot.

Ferland broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal at 8:35 in the second period. Ferland redirected a centring pass from Aho to beat Bernier.

Bernier made a difficult save on Andrei Svechnikov five minutes later to keep it a one-goal game, but the Hurricanes were relentless.

Aho had an odd-angle chance from Bernier’s left and the puck bounced free to Hamilton on the right. He swatted in the rebound with a backhand for the 3-1 advantage at 17:01 in the second period.

Detroit led 1-0 at 8:04 in the first period on Athanasiou’s sixth goal in eight games. He squared up in the left circle and scored off a pass from Nick Jensen past Darling.

McGinn converted a Haydn Fleury rebound into a goal at 16:40 in the first period to tie the game at 1-1.

NOTES: McGinn, Jacoob Slavin and Aho failed to score in the shootout for Carolina. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was also stopped.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Return home to face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

