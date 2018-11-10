The Carolina Hurricanes are singing a familiar song. For a while, they were having a very good time. They were enjoying an Oktoberfest-like start to the season.

Looking at the standings every morning and seeing them perched atop the Metropolitan Division was beginning to be a habit that their fans were getting used to for a change. Even hope for a return to the playoffs was beginning to take root.

The Hurricanes might actually make the playoffs this year if they continue this great point streak. I would trade though either Mrazek or Darling in order to keep McElhinney. You got a keeper in him #takewarning — Chase Beardsley (@str8_2_the_bank) October 8, 2018

Then things reverted back to their normal state. Prior to Thursday night’s 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Hurricanes were back where they are usually found — near the cellar of the Metropolitan Division. Finally, though, their long losing streak has come to an end and a flicker of hope is still glowing.

Hurricanes Know the Melody Well

When it comes to frustration, the Hurricanes and their fans know the melody of that tune very well. Opinions and speculations are constantly changing when it comes to their performance and their future. Obviously, it is not good to form those based on one game, but that is the nature of sports fandom.

For example, a young goaltender is glossed the “next Patrick Roy” after one night of outlandish goalie play but “needs to be sent down” after his next outing where he whiffs on three goals. The same type of hot then cold evaluation of the Hurricanes has been a staple among the fans for the past 5-10 years.