Devils’ 2025-26 Player Previews: Luke Glendening

As the upcoming season quickly approaches, the New Jersey Devils are in a fantastic spot. Their core players already appear game-ready, and fans are buzzing with anticipation to see what the club can accomplish in 2025-26. Advancing to the postseason was the first step, but now the team has their sights set on the Stanley Cup. As always, this series will serve as a sneak peek into what this season could have in store for each player, including previews, potential storylines, and predictions.

This installment features Luke Glendening, a veteran forward who continues to prove why he deserves a roster spot for opening night.

Luke Glendening: At a Glance

Drafted: Undrafted

Contract Status: Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the New Jersey Devils

2024-25 Stats: Four goals, three assists (Seven points in 77 games)

Career Stats: 83 goals, 83 assists (166 points in 864 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Glendening has already had a noteworthy NHL career, consisting of 12 seasons split between the Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, and Tampa Bay Lightning. Since his 2013-14 rookie campaign, he has been a prime example of how far hard work and dedication can take you—especially on his unconventional, undrafted path to the pros. Despite not being a known point scorer, he is able to contribute in a multitude of ways as a bottom-six forward. Last season, he embraced his role as a fourth-line defensive center for the Lightning, known for his physicality and impeccable work ethic.

His combination of 105 hits and 58 blocked shots was impressive, but his skills in the faceoff circle are what make him a difference maker. He recorded a faceoff win percentage (FOW%) of 57, which was a crucial part of his status as a shutdown center. Glendening had the highest win percentage among the Lightning last season, but this should not come as a surprise. Throughout his career, he has averaged a 55.8 FOW%, with his personal best being 60.9% during the 2020-21 season.

New York Rangers center Matt Rempe and New Jersey Devils forward Luke Glendening (Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images)

Another important part of Glendening’s game is his penalty kill dominance. Despite having the lowest total ice time since 2020-21, he still made an impact last season, helping boost the Lightning to the sixth-best shorthanded team. He allowed 22.97% fewer shot attempts against than the season before, paired with a 22.43% decrease in expected goals against (xGA). A large factor in his success comes from his speed. Within the last four seasons, he averaged a top skating speed of 22.83 miles per hour, putting him in the 80th percentile or above among forwards.

The veteran center was particularly valuable in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Glendening notched one goal and one assist across five games, but it was his defensive play that really stood out. At even strength, he not only helped generate two goals for the Lightning, but goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had a perfect save percentage with Glendening on the ice. As expected, his penalty kill supremacy also continued in the postseason, including a 56.25 FOW%.

The 36-year-old certainly proved that his time in the NHL was far from over after playing in his 800th career game last November. But even after a fairly successful 2024-25 campaign, the Lightning did not extend his contract, and he became an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of July.

2025-26 Expectations

Prior to the start of training camp, the Devils signed Glendening to a PTO. Once he began skating with the team, it was clear that his depth and experience could make a positive impact. His physicality, defensive awareness, and potential to mesh well in a bottom-six role bode well for his chances at securing a roster spot for 2025-26.

His first preseason showing was moderately successful. In 12:37 of ice time, he fired three shots on goal, playing on a line with Brian Halonen and Angus Crookshank. But his offensive impact kicked into overdrive in the following two games against the New York Islanders. Glendening notched an assist in their 6-2 victory, then found the back of the net in their next Metropolitan matchup. He fired one past Ilya Sorokin on a feed from defenseman Seamus Casey, giving the Devils a 1-0 lead.

Yeah, this is filthy. pic.twitter.com/02YkWtgaY9 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 26, 2025

During a recent postgame interview, he shared what it felt like to compete for a roster spot among a group of such talented players. “I feel that pressure every time…Just trying to find a way to fit. They have a lot of great players, and I don’t know what the future holds, but just trying to put my best foot forward,” said Glendening.

Currently, it makes the most sense for him to become their fourth-line center. Possible linemates include newcomers Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown, who have also had strong preseason exhibitions. But more importantly, Glendening can take the pressure off the Devils’ main faceoff contributor, Nico Hischier. Last season, the captain recorded the second-most draws (1,777) and faceoff wins (987) in the league. And now that they’ve parted ways with Erik Haula, they are in need of a reliable bottom-six faceoff specialist. If Glendening can continue his preseason momentum, he’ll undoubtedly be a driving force behind the team’s fourth line.

Overall, Glendening has already proven he has what it takes to make the team. His tenacity, penalty kill abilities, and faceoff prowess will add much-needed veteran depth. It should come as no surprise if he makes the roster on opening night, and it will be exciting to see what the veteran can contribute as the Devils seek to make a deeper playoff run.