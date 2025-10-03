3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Loss to the Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs used what could be the team’s roster for the beginning of the 2025-26 regular season in a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in preseason action on Thursday (Oct. 2). While the Red Wings iced a lineup that will closely resemble the one the club will feature on opening night, that shouldn’t excuse the Maple Leafs from what was a lacklustre performance. Despite opening the scoring with a power-play goal by Auston Matthews just 2:08 into the contest and playing a fairly even first period, Toronto was outplayed by Detroit for the majority of the penultimate preseason matchup for both sides.

The Maple Leafs have gone 2-2-1 during exhibition play, with some unimpressive showings from the roster that included more NHL talent. However, that shouldn’t be thought of as a foreboding sign of things to come. As previously mentioned, the preseason is about getting back into a rhythm while adapting to systems and new teammates. The wins and losses don’t matter, and it’s hard to place blame on players for lacking intensity or playing sloppily when the results are inconsequential. It becomes a much different story if bad habits creep into the regular season, but the time to panic is certainly not now.

Stolarz Shines in Full-Game Performance

Anthony Stolarz was by far the best player on the ice for the Maple Leafs in Thursday’s defeat, stopping 39 of the 41 shots he faced. The Red Wings controlled 73.61 percent of the scoring chances and 75% of the high-danger scoring chances, but the 31-year-old netminder protected a 1-0 lead until the 5:04 mark of the third period.

He made several spectacular saves, as his teammates struggled with clean breakouts and positioning in front of him for most of the night. The Maple Leafs were especially flat after running into some penalty trouble during the second stanza. The Red Wings had nearly a minute of a two-man advantage over that stretch and established a 22-9 edge in shots just past the midway point of the game. Detroit came up empty on six power-play opportunities, as the Maple Leafs’ penalty killers did solid work, and Stolarz was lights out between the pipes.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His lone mistake came in the third period, when he attempted to clear the puck out of danger, but gave it right to Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who found Alex DeBrincat across the ice for the game-winning goal late in the third period. Still, it was an impressive showing for Stolarz after he signed a four-year, $15 million contract extension to remain with the Maple Leafs through the 2029-30 campaign. He should provide the Maple Leafs with plenty of bang for the buck.

Cowan Remains Firmly in the Mix for a Spot

Easton Cowan continued his quest for an NHL roster spot with another appearance on the fourth line alongside Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz. The 20-year-old Cowan has earned praise from the coaching staff and his teammates during training camp while supplying some additional skill and playmaking ability to the bottom six. He didn’t make an impact in Thursday’s defeat, mostly because he doesn’t kill penalties, but he has acquitted himself well during the preseason.

All the signs indicate he stands a very good chance of cracking the team’s lineup out of training camp. However, he could still suit up for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) at some point and will need to continue to show he can be a difference-maker despite a reduced role. He would likely see considerably more ice time in the minors to aid his development. The final forward spot and depth decisions might be influenced by what happens to Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, and Calle Jarnkrok. Robertson and Jarnkrok could be attractive trade candidates, while Kampf may be a waiver-wire option to attempt to send him to the AHL. Keeping one or two of them as insurance, should the team assign Cowan to the minors, would be a wise choice. They all make perfect sense to play with Laughton and Lorentz.

Line Combinations Taking Shape

Max Domi got his first look alongside Matthews and Matthew Knies this preseason after four straight practices as the top line. The 30-year-old Domi didn’t generate much aside from winning a faceoff that led to a misfired shot by Matthews, but there weren’t many offensive standouts from the Maple Leafs on Thursday night. There is preexisting chemistry from the combination that should keep them together for at least the start of the 2025-26 season, but it would be in the team’s best interest to search for an upgrade.

Having said that, Matias Maccelli could get another look in the top six. To his credit, he has looked good in all his preseason roles. He performed well in Thursday’s loss alongside Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua, and he had a solid showing on the top line with Matthews and Knies earlier in the exhibition schedule. The all-newcomer third line maintained successful offensive cycles, played physically, and generated some scoring chances versus the Red Wings on Thursday. Bobby McMann’s size and skill set would make him a good fit with Roy and Joshua, but coach Craig Berube wants a player who can forecheck and get to the net to complement the abilities of William Nylander and John Tavares. Still, there could be some tinkering once the regular season begins.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs wrap up the preseason with a road rematch against the Red Wings on Saturday (Oct. 4). Toronto still has some cuts to make before opening night versus the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Saturday’s exhibition finale will probably highlight individuals battling for the final spots. In addition to several bubble players, including Robertson, Jarnkrok, Kampf, Michael Pezzetta, Matt Benning, Ben Danford, Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Henry Thrun, William Villenuve, and James Reimer, the organization could bring up other skaters from the AHL to fill out the roster.

Hockey Analytics courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.