Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4 Best Contracts for 2025-26

The salary structure of the Toronto Maple Leafs is significantly less top-heavy than it was in previous seasons. Auston Matthews and William Nylander still carry hefty average annual values (AAV) of $13.25 million and $11.5 million, respectively, but they are the only players earning over $10 million per campaign.

The team hopes that a more balanced bottom six will lead to better results in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the organization still has some salary space to work with before the puck drops for the start of the 2025-26 season. A good portion of that room comes from solid value contracts for a few key contributors.

Matthew Knies – 6 years, $46.5 million ($7.75 million AAV)

A contract extension for Matthew Knies was a top priority for the Maple Leafs this offseason after the 22-year-old winger completed his entry-level deal in style. He amassed 29 goals, 58 points, 152 shots on target and 182 hits across 78 games during the 2024-25 regular season. He also provided five tallies and two assists in 13 playoff outings.

Knies agreed to his six-year extension on June 29, locking up an integral piece for the team before the start of free agency. It’s a reasonable price tag for the budding power forward that will continue to look even better as the salary cap increases through the years of the pact. His speed, strength, and ability to capitalize on his opportunities have made him a fixture on the top line and first power-play unit. The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder still has plenty of room to grow his game as he looks to build on last season’s success.

Anthony Stolarz – 2 years, $5 million (2.5 million AAV)

After signing a two-year agreement with the Maple Leafs in July 2024, Anthony Stolarz appeared to be a good bet to outshine his contract. He wanted a chance to prove he could be a starting goaltender after serving as a backup, and the 31-year-old proved to be an elite option between the pipes during his first season in Toronto. He posted a 21-8-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.14 goals-against average, and a .926 save percentage across a career-high 34 appearances.

The only problem with his current deal, which will likely provide the Maple Leafs with plenty of bang for the buck in 2025-26, is that he has only one more season remaining on it. If Stolarz shines again, he should land a long-term contract. However, it could be regarded as a steal for the team and the player if they can find common ground in negotiations. Stolarz could find a home in Toronto, while the Maple Leafs should work to secure a fundamental piece of the puzzle for the foreseeable future.

John Tavares – 4 years, $17.56 million ($4.39 million AAV)

John Tavares made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Maple Leafs after completing his seven-year, $77 million contract. The 34-year-old centre has amassed 222 goals and 493 points across 515 regular-season outings with Toronto, including 38 tallies and 74 points in 75 contests last campaign. He also ranked seventh in the league with 762 faceoff wins while posting an impressive 58.3 percent success rate.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He agreed to a significant hometown discount to stay in the fold. The team’s former captain has been a great addition to the roster, and his new deal is well below what he could’ve gotten had he tested the open market. Tavares is superb in front of the opposition net, wins puck battles with regularity, contributes at even strength and on the power play, and his work ethic makes him a model leader.

Jake McCabe – 5 years, $22.57 million ($4.51 million AAV)

When the Maple Leafs acquired Jake McCabe on Feb. 27, 2023, the Chicago Blackhawks retained 50 percent of his $4 million cap hit. He proved to be an outstanding value addition while absorbing demanding minutes in a top-four role. In the 2024-25 campaign, he formed a reliable pairing with Chris Tanev, who carries a $4.5 million cap hit through the 2029-30 season. Tanev’s contract is unlikely to age well, but he lived up to his billing as a defensively sound shot-blocking workhorse while making his current deal a bargain.

The 31-year-old McCabe inked a five-year extension with Toronto in October 2024. While he did receive a pay bump, it’s still a reasonable AAV because of his importance to the roster. He kills penalties, blocks shots, hits, and defends the front of his goal well. Even though he started the vast majority of shifts in the defensive zone, the team generated more goals and scoring chances than it gave up when he was on the ice. The Maple Leafs need more of that from McCabe in 2025-26 and fewer absences due to injuries.

Room for Other Value Deals

Matias Maccelli and Nicolas Roy were acquired in the offseason from the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights, respectively. Maccelli has a $3.425 million cap hit for 2025-26 before becoming a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next summer. Roy is under contract through 2026-27 with a $3 million cap hit. They could outperform their salaries in the upcoming campaign while playing key roles in the Maple Leafs’ top-nine forward group. Bobby McMann, who struggled in the playoffs after posting 20 goals and 34 points in 74 games during the 2024-25 regular season, has a $1.35 million AAV for 2025-26. He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency next July. He still has considerable upside under his current agreement due to his physical play and scoring touch.

New Approach for the Maple Leafs

Toronto’s offseason roster decisions have created a better bottom six, but the team would still benefit immensely from adding top-six talent. Treliving deserves credit for negotiating great deals with Knies and Tavares before the start of free agency. While the Maple Leafs have had a quiet offseason and lost a key performer in Mitch Marner, the team has a much more balanced look. It remains unclear whether that will make a difference when it matters most. Still, Toronto likely hasn’t finalized its lineup ahead of the 2025-26 season, and the team still has ample cap flexibility to aid the effort.

