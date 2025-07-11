Maple Leafs, Stolarz Have Plenty to Gain From an Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit a home run with the signing of Anthony Stolarz last summer. The 31-year-old netminder has one more season left on his two-year, $5 million contract. He is eligible for an extension, but there haven’t been any reports of discussions taking place between the two sides yet.

It makes sense for both parties to be patient as the risks and rewards get weighed appropriately.

Stolarz’s Standout Performance in 2024-25

Stolarz was everything the Maple Leafs hoped he would be after signing him to compete with Joseph Woll for the No. 1 goalie job. Over career highs in appearances (34) and starts (33), Stolarz posted a 21-8-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.14 goals-against average (GAA), and a .926 save percentage (SV%). He led the league in SV% and goals allowed percentage, tied for seventh in shutouts, had a better quality start percentage (.727) than Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, and ranked fourth in goals saved above average.

Among goalies with at least 15 games, Stolarz was also fourth in goals saved above expected, first in percentage of expected goals saved above average, first in goals saved above expected per 60, first in SV% on unblocked shots, fifth in expected SV% on unblocked shots, first in SV% above expected, first in GAA better than expected, and fourth in wins above replacement.

Finding the Sweet Spot in Negotiations

Stolarz established a strong case for himself to land a pay bump, but what is fair value for a goalie who dealt with injury issues and could play in fewer than 50 games with the timeshare in the crease likely to continue? Retired netminder Carter Hutton, who played in 235 NHL contests between the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, and Arizona Coyotes across 10 regular seasons, believes Stolarz would jump at the chance to ink a multi-year contract that carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5-6 million.

Hutton acknowledged that Stolarz is older but compared it to deals that Kevin Lankinen ($4.5 million AAV), Mackenzie Blackwood ($5.25 million AAV), and Karel Vejmelka ($4.75 million AAV) have signed recently. The five-year, $26.25 million agreement that Blackwood received from the Colorado Avalanche is a solid comparable, as is the six-year, $35.1 million pact Logan Thompson reached with the Washington Capitals. If Hutton is correct, Stolarz could be willing to re-up with Toronto for some stability.

Stolarz missed 24 games from Dec. 14 through Feb. 4 because of a knee injury. He also sat out five outings in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to a concussion. He will need to shed the injury-prone label, which has also followed Woll around. It’s part of the reason why trading one or the other shouldn’t be in the thought process for the Maple Leafs yet.

They performed well in the 2024-25 campaign while acting as an insurance policy for each other. The Maple Leafs have two goalies capable of playing at an elite level, and their injury concerns make them a good match. Trading one away could upset that balance while weakening what is arguably the team’s biggest strength. It would need to be a last resort if negotiations with Stolarz break down or if an offer for Woll becomes too good to refuse. It is reasonable to say that selling a goaltender on a platoon situation in extension talks could be challenging, but it might be the move if Stolarz doesn’t stay healthy and consistent.

Being Patient vs. Proactive

Some members of the Toronto media feel Stolarz’s extension should be a priority. He was a key member of the team last season, and his contributions helped the Maple Leafs finish first in the Atlantic Division. Getting something done quickly to avoid the threat of him testing the open market in free agency would put a lot of minds at ease, and locking down an outstanding goaltending tandem could be a pathway to future success. Still, addressing the team’s need for a top-six forward while freeing up some contract spots via trades will likely take precedence.

Some may scoff at the idea of committing around $9 million to two puck-stoppers, but the Maple Leafs wouldn’t be alone in that regard. The Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, and Capitals have considerable cap space tied to the crease. Most of those teams are paying one guy to see the bulk of the starts, but with the cap increasing and the regular season lengthening to 84 games, having two netminders with the ability to hold their own could become even more important.

He should be taken care of if the organization sees him as a long-term fit, and there’s no reason to believe they feel otherwise at the moment. Still, it may be in the best interest of both to remain patient. It is still a relatively small sample size, and the Maple Leafs may want to see if he can replicate his success. At the same time, Stolarz may want to prove he is worthy of demanding a long-term, big-money commitment and maximize his asking price with a solid showing in 2025-26. However, both of those thought processes wouldn’t deter negotiations from happening in-season if everything is proceeding well.

Stolarz Could Be Worth the Gamble

Stolarz was a difference-maker for the Maple Leafs last season. His injuries were setbacks, and his lack of experience as a full-time starter is a drawback, but he displayed plenty of promise. His size, puck-moving skills, and ability to steal games could make him worthy of a hefty raise. He has the potential to be a long-term solution between the pipes.

