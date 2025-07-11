Islanders Have Options if Varlamov Is Placed on LTIR

The offseason, at least the free agency frenzy part of it, has wrapped up. There’s not much more the New York Islanders can or will do in the next few months of the summer. Ideally, they sign Maxim Tsyplakov for general manager (GM) Mathieu Darche to put a bow on a great offseason.

That said, there is one looming question as this team prepares for the 2025-26 season. Will Semyon Varlamov be ready for the start of it? The David Rittich signing, plus some reports, suggest he might not be, as the 36-year-old goaltender recovers from a significant injury.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So, the Islanders can move Varlamov to the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list and suddenly have some cap space to work with. If Darche decides to take that route, it gives him options, especially late in the offseason, to make a significant move or two.

Islanders Can Sign Jack Roslovic

Varlamov going to LTIR can give the Islanders $2.7 million in cap space. That’s not much, and it’s a reminder that while his contract is a bad one, it’s manageable (there are only two more seasons left of it). It is, however, enough for the Islanders to sign a depth skater.

That’s what Jack Roslovic is. The veteran forward had a $2.8 million average annual value (AAV) contract with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, and the Islanders can bring him in on a similar deal, especially if they move Varlamov to LTIR. Darche addressed the forward position in the offseason, signing Jonathan Drouin and Maxim Shabanov, but the Islanders can use another scorer.

Roslovic fits that bill, scoring 22 goals last season. So, having him on the third line or even the second line makes a lot of sense. He can play center but also move to the right wing, which is a better fit in the forward unit and will give the Islanders more firepower in their offense.

Islanders Can Facilitate a Blockbuster Trade

Teams have used extra cap space to their advantage in the past, and expect it to happen again late in the offseason with multiple players on the trade block. Darche doesn’t have a lot of space, but enough to help out with a blockbuster trade while acquiring assets in the process.

If Dougie Hamilton or Erik Karlsson is traded, the teams adding them will look for someone to take on some of the remaining contract. Hamilton has three more seasons with a $9 million AAV while Karlsson has two more at a $10 million AAV. Both contracts are tough to trade, but if the Islanders are willing to take on $2 million while acquiring a draft pick, the contract is manageable, and a deal can work.

Darche isn’t interested in rebuilding, as the offseason moves reflect an urge to compete and, at the very least, retool on the fly. That said, facilitating a trade only further helps the future of the Islanders, which is already bright. The pipeline suddenly looks like one of the best in the NHL, and more draft picks or prospects will only further help the cause.

Extending Tsyplakov

The Islanders have $3.8 million left in cap space, and presumably, that money will go to Tsyplakov. With an extra $2.7 million available, Darche can easily re-sign Tsyplakov and possibly give the young winger a long-term extension or at least a deal with three or four years attached to it.

Tsyplakov is one of the few skaters remaining whom teams can give an offer sheet to. There’s Marco Rossi and a handful of RFAs, but Tsyplakov is the one who stands out as teams can see his upside and make a run at him. The Islanders want to avoid that at all costs, so having the extra cap space helps.

Why Darche Will Play the Waiting Game

As intriguing as it is to see a move happen now, Darche must feel things out. There’s a good chance that Varlamov is ready for the season, the best-case scenario for a team that can use goaltending both at the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) level. Ideally, Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov are the duo for the NHL team, with Rittich and Parker Gahagen adding stability in Bridgeport.

If Varlamov isn’t ready, then the Islanders can pivot as the season unfolds. Moreover, if he must go to LTIR, then the Islanders can make their big move at the trade deadline with more cap space to work with. They can add another player if they are in the playoff mix, and conversely, they can help facilitate a trade with the extra space, allowing them to take on a future asset.

This offseason was a significant one for Darche. He traded Noah Dobson and rebuilt the farm system overnight while adding a few veterans in free agency. There’s still room for more action, but aside from a Tsyplakov deal, it looks like he’s done for now, at least until the season begins.