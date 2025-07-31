Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Connor McDavid

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded Jake Walman, and the final evaluation is for captain Connor McDavid. McDavid had a down season by his standards. He registered 26 goals and 100 points in 67 games, his lowest point total since he had 97 in the 2019-20 season, but that campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so those numbers are skewed. If you take that season away, plus his injury-riddled rookie campaign where he registered 48 points in 45 games, last season was tied with 2016-17 for his lowest point total of his career. This was also his lowest goal-scoring season since his rookie year, and the first time he was under 30 goals since then. He finished second on the team in points, behind Leon Draisaitl, and sixth in the league.

McDavid Must Shoot the Puck More

McDavid’s lack of goal-scoring can be attributed to his inability to shoot the puck. The 28-year-old registered 196 shots last season, his fewest since that aforementioned rookie campaign. He scored 64 goals during the 2022-23 season and registered 352 shots. He shot the puck a ton and got rewarded for it. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case last season. He has an underrated shot and a quick release, but doesn’t use it enough. His shot will allow more passing lanes to open up, giving the defence something else to think about, resulting in an offensive attack that makes the Oilers more dangerous.

Related: Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

This was extremely evident on the power play. He scored nine power-play goals, but could’ve had way more. He passed up a lot of shot attempts, looking for the perfect play. As a result, the man advantage became extremely predictable. The Oilers’ captain continuously looked for the cross-seam pass for Draisaitl’s patented one-timer, even if that play wasn’t there. The defenders were expecting it and got sticks in the lanes. If No. 97 shoots the puck more, Edmonton’s power play becomes more lethal and unpredictable, especially in the playoffs.

McDavid’s Overall Grade

Despite his down season, he’s still McDavid, and the best player in the league. He has recorded eight 100-point seasons and joined the 1,000-point club on Nov. 14 against the Nashville Predators, becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach that milestone. He wasn’t his dominant self, but he still gets an A for his regular season, because another 100-point campaign is still outstanding, and worth a high grade.

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

McDavid had a productive postseason, recording seven goals and 33 points in 22 games, tied for first on the team. He shot the puck more than in previous playoff runs with 80, but only had an 8.8 shooting percentage (S%). However, he didn’t register a power-play goal and only had seven power-play points, the fewest since Edmonton was swept in Round 1 by the Winnipeg Jets in 2021. McDavid is constantly matched up against the other team’s top players at 5-on-5, so it’s imperative to take advantage of their power-play opportunities, which they didn’t do enough of.

McDavid recorded seven points in the Stanley Cup Final, despite being a minus-7. He was good, but we expect more from him. Despite that, he’s still the heartbeat of the team, and he can do things that nobody else can. Therefore, he gets an A for his playoff run. He’s a consistent playoff contributor, and the Oilers are lucky because some teams’ superstars don’t show up when the games matter the most.

Overall, McDavid gets an A. While his numbers were down, he’s still a difference-maker. The only thing missing from his Hall of Fame career is that elusive Stanley Cup championship. He’s entering the final season of his eight-year deal with a $12.5 million cap hit, and is eligible to sign an extension in Oil Country. He will undoubtedly become the highest-paid player in the league, as he should be. What more needs to be said about this generational talent? He’s the best player in the world, and even his disappointing seasons are elite.

Do you agree with this report card? What would you grade McDavid for his performance last season? The Oilers’ player report cards are finished, but keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the offseason.

Note: Matt Savoie, Josh Brown, Max Jones, Noah Philp, and Cam Dineen didn’t receive report cards because they didn’t play enough to warrant a grade.