4 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (Sept. 23). The Leafs played well in the first period, building a 2-0 lead and outshooting the Senators by a 14-10 margin. However, the Senators started to build momentum in the second stanza before rallying with a dominant effort in the third frame. The Leafs surrendered two goals in the third period, and Shane Pinto capped Ottawa’s comeback win with the winning goal 16 seconds into overtime.

After icing a lineup of bubble players and those ticketed for the American Hockey League (AHL) in Sunday’s (Sept. 21) 4-3 victory over the Senators, the Maple Leafs had a regular-heavy lineup in Tuesday’s loss. While the results may bewilder or frustrate some, they aren’t entirely surprising. It’s challenging to motivate veteran talent to go all out in the preseason and risk injury; whereas, players fighting for roster spots have everything to gain and nothing to lose. Still, there were some positives to take from Toronto’s second contest of a six-game exhibition schedule.

Maccelli Stands Out in First Appearance

We won’t call it his debut because the regular season hasn’t started yet, but Matias Maccelli donned a Leafs jersey for the first time, and he was a bright spot. He had a hand in both of Toronto’s goals while skating on the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies at even strength. The 24-year-old Maccelli earned the secondary assist after Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Matthews played a quick game of catch in the offensive zone. Matthews opened the scoring on the play. Maccelli earned his second helper of the game on a power-play tally by Bobby McMann late in the first period.

Maccelli created other opportunities in the contest, including an impressive behind-the-back pass to Matthews in the second stanza that didn’t find the back of the net. The competition on the right side of Toronto’s top line will be interesting to monitor during training camp, and Maccelli made an outstanding first impression. He could be an impactful offensive player in the 2025-26 campaign.

Hildabeast Superb in Two Periods of Work

Dennis Hildeby got the nod and was perfect between the pipes in the first and second periods. He stopped all 23 shots he faced en route to being named the second star of the game before ceding the crease to Artur Akhtyamov in the third.

Hildeby could enter the 2025-26 campaign as Anthony Stolarz’s backup. Before the preseason matchup, the Maple Leafs granted Joseph Woll an indefinite leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter. Hildeby, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 224 pounds, likely provided the Toronto brass with some sense of relief. The potential for an NHL spot could give him a motivational boost.

Extra Looks for Younger Players

It was noteworthy that Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, and Luke Haymes featured on the roster among several veteran presences. Haymes logged a team-low 10:05 of ice time and wasn’t nearly as noticeable as he was in the preseason opener, when he earned an assist and received almost 15 minutes of playing time.

Cowan and Danford also played for a second straight time after impressing in the exhibition opener. “I loved their games in Ottawa,” head coach Craig Berube said. “I thought Easton played a real direct game, did some good things. Danford has great feet. He’s very composed out there for a young kid. He made some real nice outlet passes.” They both had similar showings in Tuesday’s contest.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Cowan collected an assist while working on the second power-play unit, dishing the puck to McMann on a couple of occasions. McMann capitalized on the second pass, which was a stylish no-look feed, with a superb backhander. Danford hasn’t been flashy, but he has been incredibly steady. He also jumped in from the point in an attempt to create production in the attacking end.

Avoiding Injuries Is Paramount

Getting through the preseason unscathed on the injury front is far more consequential than any victory. The Maple Leafs had a couple of frightening moments in Tuesday’s matchup. Knies temporarily left the game early in the third period after being tripped by Dylan Cozens, falling into the skates of Matthews, and colliding with Artem Zub. Knies overcame the injury scare, returning to the bench with a cut on his face after going to the dressing room for repairs. Jake McCabe also appeared to be fine after blocking a shot with his leg just after the midway mark of the third. The team was fortunate to avoid adding those integral players to an injury report that already includes Max Domi (lower body), Nicolas Roy (lower body), Simon Benoit (upper body), and Woll (personal).

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (Sept. 25). It could be another lineup of AHLers and fringe veterans or more of a blend as the battle for roster spots continues. Another item worth mentioning was how much better Matthews looked. He moved well, had a game-high eight shots on goal, and he saw 21:38 of ice time. The lone blemish was being a step behind Pinto on the game-winner. Still, a healthier Matthews is a considerable upgrade, and it should help the Maple Leafs remain a dangerous offensive team in the 2025-26 season.