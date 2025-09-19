Maple Leafs 2025-26 Early Training Camp Notebook

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened on-ice sessions on Thursday (Sept. 18). There will be plenty of storylines and players to focus on before the puck drops on the 2025-26 season.

We’ll touch on some early notes from the first days of training camp, including some great news in the health department, the front-runners for the top line, contract talks with a key pending unrestricted free agent, and how the Maple Leafs could benefit from some highly motivated players.

Matthews Feeling Good Ahead of Camp

Auston Matthews is “feeling really good” after being hindered by an undisclosed upper-body issue during the team’s 2024 camp that lingered throughout the 2024-25 campaign. He expressed optimism in May that he would be back to full health following a “tough year physically.” He didn’t have to undergo surgery to address the problem, but said that it held him back (from ‘Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews addresses injury concerns as training camp opens,’ The Athletic, Sept. 17, 2025).

Despite being limited to 67 games, he accounted for 33 goals and 78 points. However, it was clear he wasn’t performing at his best. A resurgence as one of the league’s premier shooters would play a pivotal role in keeping the Maple Leafs among the elite in an increasingly competitive Atlantic Division. If his confidence to fire the puck with pinpoint accuracy and velocity returns, he will become far more difficult for the opposition to handle. He could also assert himself more physically to regain his form as a dominant two-way performer.

Top-Line Tryouts

Head coach Craig Berube has circled Max Domi and Matias Maccelli as potential right-winger options to play alongside Matthews and Matthew Knies. The bench boss of the Maple Leafs values the playmaking skills that Domi and Maccelli bring to the table. While their talent certainly isn’t on par with Mitch Marner, who previously occupied the role, they make the most sense for the highly coveted spot. Maccelli got the first crack during Thursday’s (Sept. 18) Group 1 session, though Berube indicated that had more to do with Domi’s absence due to a lower-body injury. The Toronto coach also acknowledged that Domi has preexisting chemistry with Matthews, but that’s something that Maccelli could establish during camp. That could give Domi a leg up on the competition for opening night against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8.

However, it probably won’t be a situation as simple as one or the other. It will likely involve other players, depending on the in-game scenario, such as the need to score a quick goal or maintain a defensive presence. Still, the combination will be dangerous, especially if Matthews is back to his 50 or 60-goal self. Additionally, general manager Brad Treliving will continue his search for top-six forward help via the trade market. He mentioned that even though he has come up empty so far, it has not been for a lack of trying. It has been sleepy in that regard throughout the league. If it becomes a pressing need, it could be addressed after the season begins or closer to the trade deadline.

Stolarz Hopeful for New Contract

Anthony Stolarz and his agent, Allain Roy, have been discussing a contract extension with the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old netminder still sees Toronto as a great fit, which is what lured him to the organization in the first place in July of 2024. He is seeking a deal that works for both sides, compares with recent contracts of his counterparts, and rewards him for his contributions. There is optimism from the team and the player to finalize a new agreement, and it has the potential to be beneficial for both parties.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

He has also placed an initial deadline on the proceedings. “I want to kinda get it done with as soon as possible, especially before the season starts. You know, I’ve been through free agency three times now, so it’s nothing new to me. So, I’m gonna continue to go out there and play, but if there’s something that we can get done before the season, I think that would probably be best.” Once the 2025-26 campaign gets underway, he wants to focus on that. Still, that probably doesn’t close the door on him re-signing with the Maple Leafs before free agency, like John Tavares and Knies did this past summer.

Plenty of Motivation to Go Around

Several players in the organization have reported to camp with chips on their shoulders, and they all possess bounce-back appeal. Treliving had a candid conversation with Morgan Rielly after a disappointing season for the 31-year-old blueliner. It appears as though he has taken those criticisms to heart. The longest-tenured member of the Maple Leafs is six pounds lighter and was motoring around the arena during informal skates, according to new teammate Nicolas Roy. Rielly will always be a mixed bag when it comes to defensive-zone play, but getting back on track offensively is a distinct possibility. He is motivated to be a difference-maker in 2025-26.

Dakota Joshua and Maccelli were intriguing buy-low acquisitions, and they are both seeking bounce-back efforts in the 2025-26 season. “I’m very highly motivated,” said Joshua on Sept. 15. “It was a rough year last year for me [with the Vancouver Canucks]. I know the things I need to do to put that in the past and make this a good one. So it’s right there for the taking.” It was challenging for him mentally and physically in 2024-25, especially after his diagnosis with testicular cancer. He should add some forechecking punch and scoring to the bottom six this season.

Meanwhile, Maccelli said his motivation is “probably the highest it has ever been” after being squeezed out of the lineup in Utah last campaign. He possesses considerable offensive upside, whether he plays with Matthews or William Nylander. While Michael Pezzetta may be a long shot for a roster spot entering the season, he desperately wants a chance to play for his hometown team at some point. He dealt with injuries and frequent healthy scratches with the Montreal Canadiens before signing with the Leafs in the summer.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

The team was split into two groups for practice sessions on Thursday (Sept. 18), but with a training camp roster of 73 participants, there will be a wealth of other players to monitor as the battle for spots intensifies. If the lineup for Sunday’s (Sept. 21) exhibition opener against the Ottawa Senators isn’t one of those initial groups before the first round of cuts occurs, it wouldn’t be surprising if it had a heavy focus on prospects and featured individuals ticketed for American Hockey League demotions.