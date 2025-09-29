Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Seamus Casey

With their Oct. 9 season opener right around the corner, the New Jersey Devils are looking to bounce back in 2025-26, following a crushing first-round playoff exit. At long last, they have a solid goaltending tandem, offensive superstars, shutdown defense, and a gritty bottom-six—and fans are excited to see what the new-and-improved club can accomplish. As the countdown to puck drop continues, this series will provide both previews and predictions as to what the season could have in store for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment features defensive prospect Seamus Casey, who is in the process of trying to earn a roster spot for opening night.

Seamus Casey: At a Glance

Drafted: 46th Overall (2nd Round) by the New Jersey Devils in 2022

Contract Status: Year two of three, $1.35 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 NHL Stats: Four goals, four assists (Eight points in 14 games)

2024-25 AHL Stats: Three goals, 15 assists (18 points in 30 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Casey played in just 14 NHL games last season, but gave fans a taste of what he’s capable of immediately after making his debut at the Global Series in Prague. Due to a myriad of injuries to their blue line, he played eight games during the month of October. Within that time frame, he put up three goals—two on the power play, including the game-winner against the Utah Mammoth (formerly Utah Hockey Club). There’s no doubt that Casey made the most of his situation, proving that his name deserves to be in discussions about the future of the Devils’ defense.

In spite of his strong start, head coach Sheldon Keefe believed that Casey could benefit from defensive refinement and consistent ice time in the American Hockey League (AHL). In late October, he was assigned to the Utica Comets, where he went on to spend a large portion of the season. As expected, Casey thrived, tallying three goals and 15 assists across 30 games. He was even named to the AHL 2025 All-Star Classic roster, but Simon Nemec ended up taking his place following an upper-body injury. Casey was called up to the Devils as needed, playing two games in February and four in April. He also appeared in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 of Round 1, but saw only 9:13 of ice time.

Seamus Casey, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What stands out about Casey is the poise with which he handled his brief NHL stint. The young defenseman signed his entry-level contract in May 2024, after his sophomore season at the University of Michigan. Just five months later, he went straight to the pros and made his NHL debut.

In terms of his skill, what makes Casey remarkable is his exceptional two-way play. Based on data courtesy of MoneyPuck, he averaged 2.71 points every 60 minutes of play, paired with a 68.8 on-ice goals percentage. His 33.3 shooting percentage was indicative of a very small sample size—but four goals on 12 shots is still extremely impressive in and of itself. With Casey on the ice, the Devils registered 52.2 shot attempts every 60 minutes, combined with an average of 3.73 goals. His offensive instincts particularly came in handy while the team struggled with depth scoring. With a strong skating ability, he is able to foster scoring chances from the blue line, effectively transitioning the puck.

2025-26 Expectations

Once again, Casey is faced with another chance to prove himself in the wake of injury. Johnathan Kovacevic is expected to miss the start of the regular season due to a knee injury, with no definite timeline for his return. At the moment, Casey and Nemec remain the likeliest candidates to fill the roster gap.

Last season, Casey’s defense partners were a bit of a mixed bag. He spent the most ice time alongside Nemec, a pairing that proved largely unsuccessful, namely because it hindered Casey’s offensive tendencies. With Nemec, his shots for percentage decreased 20.51%, along with a 24.76% decline in his Corsi for percentage (CF%). Ironically enough, he had the strongest numbers with Jonas Siegenthaler, who is widely known as a shutdown defenseman. Siegenthaler’s veteran defensive responsibility acted as a counterbalance for Casey, and the pair recorded a 90.97 expected goals percentage (xGF%). Now that Siegenthaler is in need of a temporary defensive partner, why not see if this duo could repeat their previous success?

For the upcoming season, Casey has made it clear that his priority is becoming a well-rounded player who can contribute in every situation. In a recent interview for the Utica Comets, he placed an emphasis on consistency, physicality, and maintaining positive off-ice habits. “I love to play with the puck on my stick and play in the offensive zone with my teammates…I’m looking to keep that up, but you have to be a complete player around all sides of the puck,” said Casey.

His growth is evident, especially during his preseason debut against the New York Islanders. Casey recorded two assists in the Devils’ 4-2 victory at UBS Arena, showing positive chemistry during the 15:01 he logged with Dennis Cholowski. Then, on Sunday, he had a strong performance in their 3-2 shootout loss against the Washington Capitals. Casey also showed potential paired with Brett Pesce, and Jacob Markstrom did not surrender any goals while they were on the ice together. In fact, Casey logged the highest ice time among Devils’ defensemen (27:10), while also being on the ice for one goal and 30 shot attempts.

As roster cuts quickly approach, Casey remains a strong contender to have a breakout season. Based on his positive on-ice impact during preseason, there’s a good chance that he can return to a full-time NHL role.