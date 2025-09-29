Rangers’ Laba, Perreault, and Berard Deserve Spots on Opening Night Roster

The New York Rangers entered the preseason with few roster spots seemingly up for grabs. Yet three players have forced tough decisions: Gabe Perreault, Noah Laba, and Brett Berard. Perreault already appeared in five NHL games last season, logging meaningful minutes and gaining first-hand experience. Berard split time between Hartford and a brief call-up, showing flashes of the speed, energy, and physicality that define his game. Laba, meanwhile, came off a strong junior season at Colorado College with 26 points in 29 games before turning pro. Through the first four preseason games, all three have been terrific and will be difficult to keep off the roster.

Preseason Performance

The production has matched the eye test. Laba leads the Rangers in preseason scoring with four assists, showing poise and vision well beyond his experience level. Perreault has added two goals and looked confident against NHL competition, using his quickness to create space and win battles. Berard has chipped in a goal and an assist while playing with the same intensity that defined his college career.

Brett Berard, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The numbers only tell part of the story. Each of the three has played hard minutes, engaged in every shift, and consistently looked like they belonged at this level. Their effort has translated into results, and their results have made it clear they’ve earned a place in the conversation.

Gabe Perreault

Perreault’s skill level has never been in doubt, but what has stood out this preseason is how much quicker and stronger he looked compared to last year. In five games with the Rangers last season, he showed flashes of his playmaking ability, but at times looked like a player adjusting to the pace of the NHL. This fall, that adjustment seems complete.

Through camp and preseason games, Perreault has been engaged in puck battles, creating space with his skating, and making plays with confidence. His two goals underscore his offensive instincts, but it is the way he consistently pushed the pace and competed for pucks that have made the biggest impression. The Rangers have been waiting for him to round out his game physically, and he’s shown signs that he’s done exactly that.

Noah Laba

Laba came into camp without any NHL games under his belt, but he has carried himself like a player who belongs. His vision and decision-making have stood out in every appearance, allowing him to slow the game down and make smart plays under pressure. That poise is translating directly into production; he leads the Rangers in preseason scoring with four assists.

At 6-foot-3, Laba has the size to handle NHL traffic, but it’s the way he reads the ice that separates him and has led to four assists. His 200-foot game shows up in all situations. He has been used on the penalty kill in preseason, adding another layer to his value. He isn’t just filling shifts; he’s making his linemates better, which is the clearest sign he deserves to stay.

Brett Berard

Berard has built his case on pace and relentlessness, and that hasn’t changed. What he’s added this camp is a consistent physical presence. He’s been finishing checks and landing heavy hits, making himself noticeable every time he steps on the ice. That edge, combined with his speed, has made him effective on the forecheck and difficult for opponents to play against.

He’s also chipped in offensively, with a goal and an assist so far. More importantly, his energy has been contagious, setting the tone for his line and showing he can provide a spark in any role. For a player of his size, the ability to play fearless and still make plays is what gives him staying power. Berard has looked like someone ready to fill a bottom-six role from the start of the season.

Final Impressions

With two preseason games left, evaluations aren’t finished. But Laba, Perreault, and Berard have each made a clear case for opening night. Laba’s vision, Perreault’s speed, and Berard’s energy all stand out, backed by the effort and consistency coaches look for. If they keep it up in the final tune-ups, it’ll be hard to leave them out.