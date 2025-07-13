Devils’ Best Contracts for 2025-26

It’s safe to say that the New Jersey Devils’ season didn’t end the way fans had anticipated, losing countless players to injury and suffering a first-round exit in the playoffs. Nonetheless, they still managed to finish third overall in the Metropolitan Division, a feat that would’ve seemed impossible after a disastrous 2023-24 season.

Now, the Devils are finally in a solid position, looking ahead to this season. A fair amount of their core players are locked into long-term deals, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald has already made impressive contract negotiations to kick off free agency. This offseason, the organization only needs to extend Luke Hughes, and add a few missing pieces to their bottom-six forward group.

While their salary cap situation is somewhat precarious, the Devils have a history of making deals that only get better with age. That being said, here is a list detailing the Devils’ top contracts heading into 2025-26:

5. Nico Hischier: $7.25 Million AAV

Nico Hischier is the glue that holds the team together, and remains one of the Devils’ best players. The captain’s contract was negotiated under the late Ray Shero, a seven-year, $50.75 million extension signed in 2019. His average annual value (AAV) is an extremely reasonable price, considering the fact that Hischier is entering his prime.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not only is he a top-line center, but he has also emerged as one of the league’s strongest two-way forwards. He has become exceptionally dangerous on the power play, with a 92.50% expected goals for percentage (xGF%) and a 91.71% Corsi. For the last few years, Hischier’s numbers have been trending upward. Last season, he set a few new career bests, including goals (35), power-play points (29), faceoff wins (987), and shooting percentage (18.7%). Based on data from NHL Edge, Hischier ranks in the 94th percentile in both neutral zone time and shooting percentage.

Overall, the Devils are in an excellent position, with Hischier signed until the end of the 2026-27 season. His cap hit is objectively undervalued, especially since he ranks among the NHL’s top centers. So long as he stays healthy, their captain is a large part of why New Jersey will be a strong Stanley Cup contender for years to come.

4. Jonas Siegenthaler: $3.4 Million AAV

Since being traded to the Devils in 2021 for a third-round draft pick, Jonas Siegenthaler has become one of their best defensive defensemen. In 2022, he signed a five-year extension, worth $17 million. Considering Brett Pesce has an AAV of $5.5 million, it’s safe to say that Siegenthaler’s contract was a home run.

Last season, he was primarily partnered with Johnathan Kovacevic, and the two had a combined 63.04 goals for percentage (GF%). During the regular season, Devils’ goaltenders also had a .944 save percentage (SV%) while this defensive pair was on the ice. On his own, Siegenthaler had an on-ice rate of just 1.84 goals against per 60 (GA/60), a 47.13% improvement from 2023-24. He even recorded high minutes on the penalty kill, known for blocking shots and limiting opponents’ scoring chances.

With three seasons left in his contract, the Devils’ defense is in capable hands. Last season, Siegenthaler’s resurgence was a critical factor in the team’s shutdown defense, making him a core piece of their blue line at a very reasonable price.

3. Jesper Bratt: $7.875 Million AAV

Jesper Bratt is entering the third season of his eight-year contract, valued at $63 million. He is arguably one of the league’s most underrated players, with two consecutive 80-point campaigns. Having him locked down for the next five seasons is an ideal situation, and his AAV will become an even better bargain after the NHL salary cap increases. To put things into perspective, Bratt finished fifth overall in the NHL in assists. The only wingers that ranked above him? Nikita Kucherov and Mitch Marner, who have AAVs of $9.5 million and $12 million, respectively. With such a high offensive output, it’s almost unfathomable that the Devils selected Bratt in the sixth round of the 2016 Draft.

In addition to his scoring capabilities, Bratt has also focused on improving other aspects of his game, namely his physicality. In fact, he recorded a career high of 96 hits and 42 blocked shots last season. He’s also incredibly consistent, missing only a single game within the last three seasons. All things considered, Bratt’s contract is a phenomenal value, especially if he sustains his current point production.

2. Jake Allen: $1.8 Million AAV

There’s no denying that Jake Allen’s contract was a fantastic deal. The 34-year-old goaltender signed a five-year, $9 million contract at the start of free agency, and will remain Jacob Markstrom’s backup. Given his performance last season, he could have easily secured a much higher value on the open market, but he revealed that the plan was always to finish his career in New Jersey. “It’s a good organization, great group of guys, headed in the right direction and that was important for me…to be on a good team and I had that here in Jersey,” said Allen.

He proved to be a reliable backup goalie, with a .908 save percentage (SV%) during the regular season. He also posted a 2.66 goals-against average (GAA), his lowest total since 2019-20. According to MoneyPuck, Allen ranked fifth overall in the NHL, with 19.3% expected goals saved above average. After the Devils’ previous goaltending woes, having a reliable tandem in net provides invaluable stability. Allen was extraordinary in Markstrom’s absence, and his cap hit makes him an incredibly affordable veteran presence. Considering this year’s relatively weak class of free agent goalies, the Devils were wise not to let Allen walk.

1. Jack Hughes: $8 Million AAV

In 2021, Jack Hughes signed an eight-year, $64 million extension, a deal that has sweetened exponentially since the young center reached his full potential. Even after having two seasons cut short due to shoulder injuries, Hughes still managed back-to-back 70-point campaigns, and finished last season with the club’s second-most goals and assists.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hughes is an elite talent, and is still widely considered New Jersey’s most skilled playmaker. He ranked in the 95th percentile in shots on goal, with an on-ice rate of 42.69 scoring chances per 60 (SCF/60). Hughes also makes his teammates inherently better. He registered the highest ice time last season with Bratt, a dynamic duo that fans refer to as “PB&J.” Alongside Hughes, Bratt’s Corsi percentage rose by 14.17%, while his scoring chances for percentage (SCF%) increased by 19.15%.

Given that Hughes is signed until the end of the 2029-30 season, his contract is a steal, especially with the NHL’s rising salary cap. His cap hit is astronomically lower than what his offensive production would suggest, all the more reason why fans should be excited to see what Hughes can accomplish in red for years to come. Overall, the Devils are in good hands, and there’s no doubt the team has the chance to reach new heights this season.