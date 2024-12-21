Dear Santa: New Jersey Devils’ 2024-25 Wishlist

Dear Santa,

I know that it’s a busy time of year, so I’ll try to keep this brief. The New Jersey Devils have been very nice this year, but they should be entitled to a wishlist as well.

Devils’ Wish One: More Follow Through

The Devils have an average of 30.49 shots on goal per game this season. Out of 35 games, they have scored a total of 116 goals. That’s an average of 3.31 goals per game. Only scoring three goals out of thirty shots is not great. With 21 regulation wins, the Devils are doing a great job in the win category. However, in the overall scoring category, they could be doing better.

It’s a great thing that the Devils are getting a great amount of shots in. Now if they could just increase their follow-through and turn those shots into actual goals, the team would be golden. Luckily for them, the amount of goals they have been scoring has provided them a plethora of wins this season. If the team wants to make the playoff push they seem to be going for, they are going to need to score more in order to make sure the opposing team does not catch up to them. Therefore, those shots need to turn into goals so they can increase their lead throughout games, and really keep the opposers on their toes.

Devils’ Wish Two: A Healthy Goalie Tandem

Jake Allen was finally back in the lineup after some time off to recover from an upper-body injury. While Jacob Markstrom was able to hold his own during the interim time without Allen, there still needs to be a backup goalie, just in case. Both Issac Poulter and Nico Daws were recalled from the Utica Comets during Allen’s absence, but both backup goalies never saw any ice time.

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Allen’s last game was Dec. 8 against the Colorado Avalanche. He finally got to play again on Dec. 19 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Although Allen was not able to pull out the win for the Devils, it was still nice to have him back in the lineup.

Allen has started in 11 games and won five of those. Markstrom has started in 24 games and has earned a total of 16 wins. It is clear that Markstrom is the more consistent starting goalie for the Devils. However, he will need a break every once in a while. Let’s hope Allen is able to stay on his feet to give Markstrom the break that he needs.

Devils’ Wish Three: Bratt and Hughes: Race to 80 Points

Both Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes currently stand at 42 points each for the season. Bratt’s total is made up of 14 goals and 28 assists, while Hughes is at 13 goals and 29 assists. The two are in close contention for who will earn the most points for this season. More importantly, both have a good chance of reaching 80 total points this season. If they continue to score at least a point a game for the rest of the season, they will both reach that 80-point threshold. Now the real question is, can either of them hit 100 points for the season? I won’t get too greedy here, but just something to keep in mind as the season continues.

Devils’ Wish Four: Standings to Stay the Same (or Climb Higher)

After getting edged out of a playoff spot last season by the New York Islanders, the Devils are back with a vengeance this season. You can see it in their play style. They are determined to prove everyone wrong, and they are gunning for that Cup. The Devils currently lead the Metropolitan Division with 45 points, beating the Washington Capitals by just one point. In the overall league standings, they are tied for second with the Vegas Golden Knights. Only the Winnipeg Jets stand in their way of hitting that top spot. In an ideal world, the Devils will be able to stay in their spot. However, I don’t think fans (or the team themselves) would be too upset if they continued to climb the ranks.

Regardless, the Devils are in a good position. Santa, please keep them this high in the NHL standings. They want to reach the playoffs this season!