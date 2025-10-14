Devils’ Depth Scoring Shines to Kick Off 2025-26

With three games under their belt and a 2-1-0 record to begin 2025-26, the New Jersey Devils have made it clear early on that this season will be different. Following a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, they bounced back with two consecutive road victories, which have only enhanced anticipation for their home opener this Thursday.

Featuring a deadly combination of speed, efficiency, and consistency, they could easily become dark horse Stanley Cup contenders. But nothing embodies the Devils’ newfound strength quite like their secondary scoring—the very same “it factor” they’ve been missing for the last few seasons. Let’s break down all the recent standouts within their bottom-six, as well as how they can shift the team’s identity for the better.

Cody Glass: Excelling as Third Line Center

The Devils acquired Cody Glass at the 2025 Trade Deadline, where he closed out the regular season with two goals and five assists in 14 games. He became a restricted free agent (RFA) in July, but the team re-signed him to a two-year, $5 million deal.

His versatility has been invaluable, especially after taking over as the Devils’ third-line center. Glass scored a goal in their season opener on a feed from Luke Hughes, tying the game at 2-2. Despite going on to lose the game 6-3, the fact that the Devils were initially able to keep pace with the Hurricanes via depth scoring was incredibly promising.

If Glass can continue his current 1.7 shots on goal per game pace, it will take the pressure off of top scorers like Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. So far this season, he already has a 42.4 faceoff win percentage (FOW%), which could become another valuable asset. Glass has even been a difference maker in 5-on-5 scenarios. Not only does he have a goals for percentage (GF%) of 75, but Devils’ goaltenders also have a .938 save percentage (SV%) with him on the ice. Overall, Glass appears right at home centering the third line, and should be a critical player in their secondary scoring resurgence.

Connor Brown: Undisputed Veteran Leader

Connor Brown joined the Devils at the start of free agency, signing a four-year, $12 million contract. After a successful 30-point campaign with the Edmonton Oilers, the expectation was that he would bring scoring and exceptional two-way play to their bottom-six. So far, the 31-year-old has delivered—and then some.

On the cusp of his 11th NHL season, Brown made a name for himself at training camp, followed by a strong preseason showing. According to Natural Stat Trick, he recorded a 64.29% Corsi and a 63.64 shots for percentage. He even notched his first goal as a Devil in a preseason matchup against the New York Islanders, propelling the team to a 3-1 lead.

It only took two games before Brown’s scoring touch made an appearance in 2025-26, with a two-goal performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Halfway through the first period, he extended the Devils’ lead to 2-0, then scored again in the third to make it a 5-2 game. Likewise, his speed and defensive qualities have been a welcome addition to the penalty kill, limiting scoring chances while also fostering shorthanded opportunities. So far, he has proved to be a catalyst for the Devils’ third line, and fans can expect more highlight-worthy offense in the near future.

Arseni Gritsyuk: Future of Devils’ Offense

Devils fans have waited a long time for Arseni Gritsyuk to join the lineup, and he has certainly proven to be worth the wait. Following five seasons spent in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), he arrived in New Jersey at the end of the summer to prepare for training camp.

Gritsyuk had the opportunity to play in six preseason games, during which he earned two goals and three assists. After a stellar performance, he unsurprisingly earned a roster spot, and began the season on the Devils’ fourth line. However, after Evgenii Dadonov was placed on injured reserve, Gritsyuk was moved up to the third line alongside Brown and Glass. The change immediately paid off, considering he recorded two primary assists against the Lightning on Saturday night. But he has also made a positive impact on the Devils’ special teams. His assist on Dawson Mercer’s power-play goal helped regain the lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets, paving the way for a 3-2 win.

Even though his NHL career has just begun, Gritsyuk has already shown flashes of potential as a future top-six wing. In just three games, he has emerged as a dynamic player—able to generate offense and provide consistency for the Devils’ bottom six. If he can continue this early momentum, there’s no telling what his rookie campaign could entail.

Devils’ Secondary Scoring Moving Forward

By reviving their secondary scoring, the Devils have found a more sustainable path to victory. Instead of relying solely on their top players to light the lamp, they have bottom-six forwards who can lead the way from the third and fourth lines. Depth scoring has provided the team with an auspicious start to 2025-26, and hopefully, this upward trend continues.