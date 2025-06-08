Devils Forward Paul Cotter’s Shootout Prowess Just a Hint of True Potential

On Jun. 29, 2024, the New Jersey Devils acquired Paul Cotter from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Akira Schmid and Alexander Holtz. While the move initially saw some mixed opinions on social media, Cotter had a pretty successful first season with the Devils. He scored a career-high 16 goals – most of them pretty flashy – and broke the franchise’s single season hits record with 245.

Related: Devils Should Make Nico Daws Full-Time Backup in 2025-26

Furthermore, his top skating speed of 23.44 miles per hour (MPH) made him the second fastest on the team, trailing only Luke Hughes (23.58 MPH – via NHL EDGE). While he mostly played in a bottom-six role, he was still immensely valuable, but never more valuable than when the shootout rolled around.

Cotter’s Shootout Success

Cotter shot an impressive 75% in the shootout this season (3/4), giving him the third-highest conversion rate among 80 players with 3+ attempts. It wasn’t a fluke either, as all season, he showcased some of the best hands in the league to go along with his elite speed. From the very beginning of preseason, it seemed that he scored on practice breakaways at a much higher rate than anyone else. That translated to both games and the shootout.

Paul Cotter's actually so filthy in the shootout 🥵 pic.twitter.com/AugfOhs3yX — NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2025

“It’s something I’ve taken pride in since I was a little guy,” said Cotter at exit interviews. “I’m lucky enough that in practices I made a few and Keefer threw me out there early in the first one (and I scored). So yeah, three for four this year, I’ll take it.”

Famously, when Cotter was with the Golden Knights, goaltender and teammate Logan Thompson made a stop and immediately flashed “4-3” with his fingers to the bench. Of course, #43 being Cotter’s number, meaning he should be the next shooter. Cotter hopped on the ice and scored to win the game.

Cotter’s Untapped Potential

At his end of season presser, head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked if he could name a player that surprised him with their tools. He immediately said, “(Paul) Cotter coming in here is a guy I learned a lot about. You know, to me, he’s got a lot of great tools as a player that, as he continues to get comfortable in the league and utilize the skills and tools that he has, I think he’s a guy that can bring a lot.”

Paul Cotter, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With every passing season, the now 25-year-old has seemed to build on his game. In addition to his career high in goals, he was a net-positive in the faceoff dot for the first time, winning 52.6% of his draws.

His 79 games played and 13:05 of average ice time were similarly a career high. On rare occasion, when Keefe would healthy scratch Cotter, he’d respond with a goal or big play. The dynamic between them was very productive and a big reason that Cotter seemed so comfortable. But with his toolset, there’s even more room to improve.

“I want to show what I’m capable of and I think I’m taking steps towards that,” said Cotter. “(I want to) show the Devils ‘Hey, this is why you guys traded for me’. Eventually I’ll get there.”