3 Depth Signings the Maple Leafs Could Make

While the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking at potential replacements for Mitch Marner in free agency, if he decides to sign elsewhere. There’s another thing they need to address which could be a long offseason. That’s the depth scoring that was inconsistent in both the regular and postseason. It was a better bottom part of the lineup compared to previous seasons, but there’s always room for improvement.

While they showed the intensity and style of play and heavy forecheck that head coach Craig Berube would like to see, they could look to be a little more productive. While newcomer Scott Laughton took a while to find his footing, he was more impactful as we got to the postseason, but the production was less thana stellar. He’s more than a fourth liner and could move up in the lineup and get more looks. Max Domi is a playmaker but went through long stretches without a goal.

While the free agent market isn’t the best, there’s still some strong options that the Maple Leafs can sign to improve their depth at affordable prices.

Eric Robinson

After a long stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets and a short one with the Buffalo Sabres, Eric Robinson had a career season with the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring 14 goals and adding 18 assists. Finding that offensive production under head coach Rod Brind’Amour helped Robinson find another gear to his game.

Eric Robinson, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Robinson is a speed demon, showing great agility and breakaway speed. In the regular season, he hit 20-22 mph speed bursts 136 times, which puts him in the 83rd percentile. Seeing as he was providing steady scoring on the fourth line for the Hurricanes and still managed to show that speed averaging around 12 minutes per game is something that could elevate the Maple Leafs depth production.

Offensively, no matter who he was with, he had a strong impact on the game offensively. When he was on the ice at five-on-five (min. 700 minutes) he had the eighth best Corsi for percentage with 59.33% and high danger chances for at 54.35%. When it came to high danger goals for, he ranks first with 71.11%. Seeing as the Maple Leafs have established themselves to be heavier on the attack and on the cycle, Robinson’s presence could be a great addition.

I talked to Mark Scheig, Blue Jackets credentialled writer at The Hockey Writers as he’s very familiar with Robinson from his time there. He praised his speed along with his penalty killing skills and could fit into Berube’s system given he’s a worker.

Given Robinson’s work ethic, speed and drive, he seems like a good fit to sign. He earned $925,000 last season, so signing him to a two or three-year deal just above that cap hit could be worthwhile.

Nick Bjugstad

There was one name heading into the trade deadline that the Maple Leafs could look to bring in at an affordable price, and that was Utah Hockey Club’s (now the Mammoth) Nick Bjugstad.

Nick Bjugstad, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Statistically, his 19 points last season was disappointing and a big drop-off from the 45 he had in 2023-24. He has hit the 40-point mark three times in his career and could still be a decent 30-point player to have on your roster. Ideally, he’s everything you want in a big centreman (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) with the ability to make big hits and find the scoresheet every now and then. He could also play the wing which gives him a lot of versatility to use him in different parts of the lineup.

Bjugstad was in the bottom part of the lineup with Utah, but he could still be an option further up for the Maple Leafs as a strong third-line centre. Chemistry and production was an issue for them last season and Bjugstad could be an addition that can be impactful no matter where he is in the lineup. It’s probably unlikely that he can get back to that 40-point level, but even if he produces slightly under that as the third centre, that would be a big improvement compared to what the Maple Leafs saw last season.

Brandon Tanev

Speaking of another speed demon, it would really fun to see both Tanev brothers on the Maple Leafs. Chris’s brother Brandon was a target that should’ve interested them at the deadline and now they have a chance to sign him in free agency.

Last season, Tanev had 156 speed bursts of 20-22 mph puts him in the 89th percentile. His presence alone on the attack and in transition can be noticeable as he’s quick and does a great job down low and in the corners to battle for the puck. He’s tenacious, aggressive and can throw the body around as he had 168 hits last season and is the kind of player that can be a thorn in the opponent’s side. Given how he has been a third and fourth liner his entire career, he knows his role well and knows what’s expected of him.

Brandon Tanev, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

He had 22 points last season between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets. His production isn’t supposed to jump off the page as you’re looking at around 10 goals and 20 to 25 points as an average. He may not be worth the $3.5 million cap hit, but you could have him for around a fraction of that at around $1.5 to $2 million on a short-term deal.

The Maple Leafs have a number of things to check off this offseason and improving the depth should be one of them. All three of Robinson, Bjugstad and Tanev bring an element that could make the bottom part of the lineup more energetic, intense, and more consistent production. They could all be key pieces for a recipe for success, especially in the postseason.

Statistics from NHL Edge and Natural Stat Trick.