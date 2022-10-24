Devils Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 10/24/22

The New Jersey Devils are riding a hot streak, and they hope to continue that momentum as they host the Washington Capitals in their fourth home game of the season at 7:00. This is the first game at Prudential Center against a Metropolitan Division opponent, and the first of four meetings between the Devils and Capitals. New Jersey is on a three-game winning streak, and if they pull off the victory against Alex Ovechkin and company, it will be the first time the team has won four in a row since 2018-19.

MacKenzie Blackwood, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton (The Hockey Writers)

Of course, this will be no easy task. The Capitals are fresh off a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, scoring all four goals in the third period. Washington had two wins in three matchups against the Devils last season, with two games going into overtime. Ovechkin, while he has scored aplenty against every team, has particularly shown his strength against the Devils. In 68 career games against New Jersey, the Great 8 has scored 37 times.

This is the first of back-to-back games for the Black and Red. On Oct. 25, the team heads to Detroit to take on the Red Wings. The two have already faced off once this season in the Devils’ home opener, with the Red Wings coming out on top 5-2.

Team Rosters:

Devils Projected Lines:

Forwards:

Ondřej Palát – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt

Yegor Sharangovich – Jack Hughes – Dawson Mercer

Miles Wood – Erik Haula – Tomas Tatar

Kevin Bahl – Michael McLeod – Nathan Bastian

Defensemen:

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves – John Marino

Brendan Smith – Damon Severson



John Marino, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Goaltenders:

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Capitals Projected Lines:

Forwards:

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuzentsov – Conor Sheary

Marcus Johansson – Dylan Strome – T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas – Lars Eller – Anthony Mantha

Joe Snively – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen:

Dmitry Orlov – John Carlson

Martin Fehérváry – Nick Jensen

Erik Gustafsson – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goaltenders:

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

What’s Happening in Washington:

The Capitals have earned the nickname of the “Cardiac Caps” following their win against the Kings on Oct. 20. It was their second come-from-behind win of the season after they defeated the Vancouver Canucks back on Oct. 18. Head coach Peter Laviolette was impressed with his team’s resilience shown throughout the game. “It was nice in the third period that we were able to push,” Laviolette said. “Just getting that [first] one, it kind of broke it open a little bit for us.” The Caps have six points in six games and are currently tied with the Devils in the Metropolitan Division.

Keep an Eye On:

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt

It is a prove-it year for Jesper Bratt, and so far he has solidified himself as a key piece for years to come. The 24-year-old has assists in every game this season, a total of eight in just five games. He’s a member of the strong second line that has carried the Devils so far, along with Ondřej Palát and Nico Hischier. He also leads the team with a plus-4 rating. On Oct. 22 against the San Jose Sharks, Bratt put up one assist and took four shots on goal, a season high.

The Devils have been shooting the puck more than last season. In each of their first five games, the team has at least 37 shots on goal. With that said, he still has not scored yet this season. While Bratt is a spoke in the wheel that is the Devils’ roster, he is one of the most important spokes. He’s currently under contract for one year at $5.45 million, and if he continues to play the way he has, he’s due for a big raise at the conclusion of the season.

Washington Capitals: Dmitry Orlov

For a decade, Dmitry Orlov has been a steady member of the Capitals’ defensive unit, and in his age 31 season, he could be hitting his prime. On Oct. 20th against the Kings, Orlov had an assist on three of the Capitals’ goals, including the game-winner scored by ex-Devil Marcus Johansson. Much like Bratt, Orlov has not found the back of the net, but he has been crucial in passing the puck to his teammates.

Last season saw Orlov set career highs in several statistical categories, primarily goals (12) and points (35). He also averaged 20:58 per game on the ice, ranking second among Capitals skaters to John Carlson. He also had a plus-25 rating, the second-highest of his career. While Orlov was held off the scoresheet in four of the team’s six games, his three-assist performance against the Kings gives him some momentum.

Where to Tune In:

The divisional battle between the Capitals and Devils will be seen on MSGSN, with the duo of Bill Spaulding and Ken Daneyko on the call. It can also be heard on the Devils Hockey Network, with the standard pairing of Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch.