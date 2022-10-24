Sharks: 4 Key Observations From a Rollercoaster Road Trip

Progress was the theme of an up-and-down road trip for the San Jose Sharks after taking two of four on their East Coast swing. Among the all-too-familiar deficiencies emerged some positive indications that the new coaching systems are slowly but surely taking hold. As I’ve stated before, the first ten games could prove to be a prolonged preseason in light of the Sharks’ stunted camp.

That’s not an excuse for their struggles, nor to say they would contend for a playoff spot otherwise. It is to say that gutsy wins against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers show signs that the team is at least better than their 2-6 record indicates. In light of that, here’s a look at the key factors from their East Coast road trip.

Sharks’ Stretches of Inconsistency

The Sharks’ road trip told a tale of two teams. On the one hand, they struggled with simple plays and allowed the opposition to back them into the defensive zone. On the other, they had a fast-paced, space-hogging forecheck in all three zones that took away open ice en route to full-period domination. However, for most of the road trip, they allowed the former.

However, the team’s fast and physical side resurfaced in slightly longer spurts, a side that has been in hibernation since the end of the 2018-19 season. These spurts of high-tempo, punishing hockey are worth keeping an eye on as they continue to increase with each game. Look for the Sharks to put together a more consistent 60-minute effort at home on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sharks’ Blueprint for Success Against Rangers

The Sharks’ suffocating third period against the Rangers showcased a detail-oriented style of play we haven’t seen since Joe Pavelski was on the team. Head coach David Quinn’s team negated the speed of the Rangers’ skilled forwards by asserting a heavy forecheck and backcheck in all three zones en route to a 15-2 edge in shots. That pressure forced the opposition to dump the puck in behind the Sharks’ defenders, who put up a solid physical front at the own blue line. But the improvements didn’t stop there.

Mario Ferraro, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Puck retrievals and clean breakouts, which have been the source of the team’s struggles, were unprecedentedly structured and purposeful in the final frame and overtime. Those clean exits afforded them a quick and effective counterattack. They carried that momentum to an eventual 3-2 overtime victory.

The Return of Erik Karlsson

This was the Erik Karlsson the Sharks thought they were getting when they made a blockbuster trade for him in the 2018 offseason. EK65 was the Sharks’ best player of the road trip, with 2 game-winning goals, an assist, three points, and a plus-2 through four games. He was also responsible for most of San Jose’s clean zone exits and swift offensive zone entries.

Related: Revisiting the San Jose Sharks’ Erik Karlsson Trade

Karlsson, who leads the team in goals (3) and points (6) has reasserted himself as the play-driving force the Sharks need him to be. If he continues at this torrid pace, he could see his first 20-goal, 70-plus-point campaign since his Ottawa Senators days. Here’s hoping he remains healthy for a full season for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

Star Forwards Center of Sharks’ Scoring Woes

The good news is that, so far, secondary scoring is less of a problem than it was last season. The bad news is the Sharks are averaging fewer than two goals per game thanks in large part to the lack of production from their star forwards. When your highest-scoring forward is Nico Sturm, the top two lines aren’t doing their job. Eight games into the season, Timo Meier has yet to register a goal, while, his centerman, Tomas Hertl, hasn’t fared much better, going six straight without a goal since returning from Prague.

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Sharks aren’t talented enough for their stars to be no-shows on a regular basis. That’s why they should count themselves fortunate they split their East Coast trip, considering the lack of production from their top-line scorers. Both Hertl and Meier are expected to rebound in a big way when they take on the Golden Knights.

Reimer Shines on East Coast Road Trip

James Reimer has looked as solid as he’s ever been, quietly giving the Sharks an opportunity to win every night. He started three of the four games on the road, including the second game of back-to-backs. After his shutout against the Flyers, Reimer now sports a 2.22 goals-against average to complement his .933 save percentage in five starts. That kind of goaltending can carry a team, and the veteran netminder has evidently earned the starting job in the early going.

Home Sweet Home

The Sharks are hoping their return home will signify a fresh start and a better fate than their disastrous home-opening weekend. However, it won’t get any easier with tilts against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers on a six-game homestand. Better habits, a faster pace, and more production from their top forwards will play a key role in how they fare in the coming weeks.