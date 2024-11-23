Devils’ Sheldon Keefe Commends Luke Hughes’ Improved Defense

Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils is going to be a stud in the NHL, there’s no doubt about it. The only knock on his third-place Calder Trophy finish last season was his lack of defense. It’s pretty standard criticism for a then 20-year-old defenseman, but the consensus seemed to be that it would take a good while until the youngest Hughes brother sorted out his defensive game, if ever.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, just 13 games into the young season, he’s shown defensive maturity beyond his years. Head coach Sheldon Keefe commended his play after their win vs. the Carolina Hurricanes to The Hockey Writers:

“His (defensive game) has been really good. He’s made a lot of defensive stops, using his skating to do so…he was really good in both defending and transition. He made a few stretch passes, finding some speed through traffic tonight that really launched our attack, especially in the second period, that really got us on the front foot and playing down in the other end. His ability to help us transition out of those defensive stops was really big (as well).”

In the first 84 games of Hughes’ career, he averaged 2.68 expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA/60). In the 11 games afterward, that number has dipped to 1.78 – a 33.5% decrease (via Natural Stat Trick). Rono Hockey’s advanced model has him in the 92nd percentile in league defense; last season, he was in the 32nd percentile.

via Rono Hockey

It’s not just the advanced metrics, but the eye test checks out as well. He’s making much smarter decisions when it comes to pinching or staying home. He’s using his stick more effectively and throwing hits 58% more frequently than last season.

Brett Pesce Is a Perfect Mentor

A huge reason for this rapid uptick is him being paired with veteran Brett Pesce. After coming over from Carolina, the 30-year-old defenseman has been a steady defensive presence and a mentor to Hughes.

“(Luke) is such a talented player…He’s going to make my life very easy,” said Pesce.

Pesce boasts a career plus-89 rating and carries 57 games of playoff experience as well. He’s someone who’s used to playing with elite defensemen; he played primarily alongside Brady Skjei the past three seasons, who saw the best stretch of his career: 124 points with a plus-44 rating in that span.

Coincidence or not, Skjei is struggling with the Nashville Predators this season while Hughes, Pesce’s new partner, is thriving. Pesce has been open about how the relationship between him and Hughes is very strong, almost brother-like in a sense.

Luke Hughes just made an excellent defensive play to bail his brother out from a turnover.



Crowd responds with "Luuuke"#NJDevils — Daniel Amoia (@daniel_amoia) November 22, 2024

The pair has been a little slow to start offensively, but they’ve been so stifling that it hasn’t mattered. It’s been seven games since the duo has been on the ice for a single goal against.

Hughes has certainly had his skating legs lately, so it feels like he’s due. He had 47 points last season…it’s just a matter of when, not if.

In November, Devils goalies have a .944 save percentage when the Hughes-Pesce pairing is on the ice. The Devils as a whole have really bought in defensively, and the early season results have been excellent. As long as they stay healthy, they’re in a great position moving forward.