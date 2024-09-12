Devils Name Rachel Herzog New TV Host

Erika Wachter, a staple of New Jersey Devils’ television coverage on MSG Networks for the past few seasons, was told in June her contract would not be renewed. A recent rumor floating around has now been confirmed by the Devils: Rachel Herzog will be the new TV host.

Herzog, a former two-time Minnesota Women’s Hockey State Champion (AA), furthered her playing career at Division I St. Cloud State University. She had 17 career points throughout four seasons on the back end.

MSG Networks Studio at Prudential Center (Kristy Flannery/The Hockey Writers)

She has since effectively used her great mind for sports in multiple roles, including: news producer/anchor for UTVS Television, a Digital Productions Internship with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, ice-side reporter for the award-winning “Husky Productions” broadcast team, and most recently, full-time sports anchor for WDAY in Fargo, North Dakota.

She also assisted with the Minnesota Wild Special Hockey program, as well as the Children’s Special Olympics. While many Devils fans appeared disappointed with the departure of a fan-favorite in Wachter, Herzog’s vast resume makes her seem to be a great fit. Here’s a look at her latest Demo Reel:

Her X (Formerly Twitter) username is @RachelMHerzog and her Instagram is also @RachelMHerzog. On both platforms, she has already seen a large influx of followers who are Devils fans.

All Devils players are expected to arrive at Training Camp on Sept. 18. Just a few days later (Sept. 22) they’ll have their first preseason contest at home against the New York Islanders. Usually, the Devils televise their first home contest, so fans will likely get to see Herzog in action then.