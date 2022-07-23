Ducks 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Adam Henrique

The Anaheim Ducks are officially in offseason mode. With the 2021-22 season in the rearview mirror, we can look back at some of the individual seasons that Ducks’ players had and how they will fit with the team moving forward.

Adam Henrique had a quietly strong campaign after a difficult 2020-21 season. One season removed from a stint on the waiver wire, he scored at a career-high rate with 19 goals and 23 assists in 58 games. The 32-year-old veteran has been a reliable middle-six forward since his arrival in 2018 from the New Jersey Devils and has established himself as a fan-favorite during these difficult rebuilding seasons. However, his age and the Ducks’ current stage in their rebuild may require difficult decisions as the end of his contract approaches.

Henrique Thrives on the Terry-Getzlaf Line

A natural centerman, Henrique spent most of the season on Ryan Getzlaf’s left wing opposite Troy Terry. While much of the focus of this line was on Terry’s breakout campaign, and later Getzlaf’s impending retirement, Henrique was also a frequent contributor, as his 0.72 points per game and 2.5 points per 60 minutes were both career-highs. His biggest limiting factor was his availability, as he was forced to miss most of December and January due to a lower-body injury and ended up only logging 58 games.

The trio formed a formidable second line that could control the puck and create offense. Terry, of course, went on a scoring bender to start the season, using a 16-game scoring streak to propel himself to his first 30-goal season. Henrique was no slouch himself, with 14 points of his own over that same 16-game stretch. Taking analytics into account, he grades favorably, with Corsi and Fenwick scores north of 50. Because of their strong two-way play, this line was more heavily relied upon in precarious situations. Most of his faceoff starts came in the defensive zone, as head coach Dallas Eakins rarely trusted those shifts to the Trevor Zegras line.

Henrique’s Future in Anaheim

With the news that Sonny Milano did not receive a qualifying offer from the Ducks, there is a reasonable chance Henrique moves to the top line to play alongside Zegras next season. He is under contract for another two seasons to the tune of a $5.825 million cap hit, and when his contract ends, he’ll be 34 years old. If he decides to continue playing beyond this contract, the Ducks will have a difficult decision to make.

The Ducks will, presumably, have a lot of new faces rise through the system and make their debuts in Anaheim over the next few years. Henrique can be a veteran that the younger players learn from as they make the jump into the league, considering how young the roster already is. Even today, he is the second-oldest rostered player on the team behind Kevin Shattenkirk. While his solid productivity and veteran presence will be an asset for the remainder of his contract, the reality of the Ducks organization is that they are another few years from icing a team that can be considered a legitimate contender.

With Anaheim poised to continue the rebuild into this upcoming season, Henrique can be a potential trade chip for a contender looking for a little more term than a typical rental. He does have a 10-team no-trade list that would need to be worked around, but this would be something general manager Pat Verbeek works with him on should this route be explored. He has established himself as a fan favorite and has regularly served as an alternate captain, and any trade involving him should include his own blessing.

