Ducks’ 4 Asian/Pacific Islander Players in Team History

May is Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, where members of various Asian countries and island nations are recognized and honored, and their history and stories are shared. The Anaheim Ducks have not had many players of Asian or Pacific Island descent, but have had, perhaps, the most notable Asian player in league history, as well as a lesser-known history maker. Let’s learn a little bit about these players and honor their heritage and contributions to the team and the NHL as a whole.

Robin Bawa (1993-94)

While right winger Robin Bawa did not play with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim for more than their inaugural season, he made a big impact on the league as a whole by being the first player of Indian descent to join the NHL. He bounced around multiple NHL teams before joining the Ducks in the expansion draft, spending time with the Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, and San Jose Sharks. However, most of his hockey career was spent in the now-defunct International Hockey League with the Fort Wayne Komets. Across his 61 games in the NHL, he totaled seven points.

Paul Kariya (1994-2003)

Left winger Paul Kariya is, easily, the most notable Mighty Duck of Asian descent. He was born to a Japanese father and Scottish mother. He was a point-per-game player across his NHL career, totaling exactly 989 points in 989 games. He was known for his speed and playmaking, and was a huge part of the Ducks’ success alongside Teemu Selanne and helped them to their first Stanley Cup Final in 2003. The Ducks named Kariya captain of the team in 1996 at just 21 years old, and won back-to-back Lady Byng Memorial Trophies in 1996 and 1997, honoring him as the most gentlemanly among NHL players.

Paul Kariya, Anaheim Mighty Ducks (Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

Internationally, Kariya represented Canada on numerous stages, including multiple Olympic and World Championship appearances. Kariya was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017, and the Ducks retired his No. 9 the following year. Kariya forever solidified himself in both Ducks and hockey history with his impressive play, off-ice leadership, and personality.

Kiefer Sherwood (2018-2020)

Kiefer Sherwood, a right winger, made his NHL debut with the Ducks and played two seasons in the organization, bouncing between the Ducks and the San Diego Gulls, their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. In his first game in the NHL, Sherwood helped the Ducks secure a 5-2 win over the Sharks with an assist. He also recorded his first NHL goal with the Ducks as they faced the Dallas Stars. Sherwood is half-Japanese and thinks “it’s pretty special” that he is one of the few Asian players in the league. He played 60 games with the Ducks, totaling 13 points, and 77 games with the Gulls, tallying 43 points. He has since played with the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators, and found great success last season with the Canucks.

Devin Shore (2018-2020)

Devin Shore is a Filipino-Canadian forward who spent 73 games with the Ducks. During his time in Anaheim, he totaled 22 points. He has also spent time with the Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and Minnesota Wild, as well as their various AHL affiliate teams. After his performance on the Ducks, Shore was traded to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Sonny Milano.

While he has not performed incredibly at the national level, Shore was a superstar in college hockey. He played 38 games with the Maine Black Bears during his freshman season and was named to the Hockey East Academic All-Star Team and Hockey East All-Academic Team. The following season, Shore played 35 games, leading his team with 43 points. This stellar display of skill led him to be named to the All-Hockey East First Team and the Second Team All-American, as well as earning him a Maine Scholar-Athlete Award. During his junior season, Shore was named captain of the Black Bears.

There is definitely room to grow as far as making hockey more accessible to and played among those of Asian and Pacific Islander descent. However, there have been incredible strides made in recent years, as we’ve seen superstars like Jason Robertson (Filipino) and Nick Suzuki (Japanese) rise up through the ranks and make names for themselves. It would be incredible to continue to diversify the league and the Ducks, and as we creep nearer to the 2025 NHL Draft and beyond, perhaps we will begin to see hockey that truly is for everyone.