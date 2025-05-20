Pros & Cons to Utah Mammoth Pursuing Mitch Marner in Free Agency

Mitch Marner is one of the most polarizing players in the NHL, and not for good reason. 28-year-old Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs went through another tragic playoff loss after taking a 2-0 series lead against the Florida Panthers before losing in yet another Game 7 to drop out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With the Maple Leafs losing the series in ugly fashion and Toronto fans booing Marner and the team off the ice in Game 7, many are speculating that Marner has played his last game in Toronto. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

If Marner reaches the open market, several teams will likely be looking to bring in a guy with the eighth-most points in the NHL of the last three regular seasons. The Utah Mammoth are one of the clubs that would love to have a piece like Marner. Before the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season, Bill Armstrong said, “There is going to be a point where we have to add a free agent. Our young kids have to grow organically and make that next step. When they do and our team makes that next step, then it will be the time to add through free agency.”

With the Utah Hockey Club finally making that step towards contention, being in the playoff race for the first time since their rebuild commenced in Arizona, it is time for the Mammoth to consider adding the ‘winning’ pieces, starting with the Marner, who will likely be the highest-value player to hit free agency this summer.

Marner has been exceptional for the Maple Leafs throughout his career, but is a player with limitations. Let’s discuss the pros and cons of signing him and evaluate whether a player like this could help the Mammoth take the next step.

Pros to Mammoth Signing Marner

Marner is coming off a career-high 102 points after playing all 82 games in his contract season for the Maple Leafs. This marked his seventh straight season playing above a 90 point-per-82 game pace and his seventh straight season. In addition to Marner’s elite offensive production in the regular season, he is one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL, having garnered Frank J. Selke Trophy votes, an award for the best defensive forward in six straight seasons, including finishing as a finalist for this award in 2022-23.

In his career-high season for the Maple Leafs, Marner finished fifth in the NHL in total points, fourth in total assists and fourth in primary assists. This was good enough to finish among the top one percent of players in the league for points and assists, and even though Marner is known as a pure playmaker, he finished among the top 20% of players in goals scored.

The defensive side of Marner’s game is not talked about enough. He played the toughest matchups night in and night out for the Maple Leafs and ranked among the top 30% of players in defensive rating while also ranking in the top three percent of players for the difficulty of competition faced.

Cons to the Mammoth Signing Marner

While Marner produces at an elite offensive level, he has not always been the driving force behind it. He has significantly benefited from playing alongside Auston Matthews, widely regarded as one of the best goal scorers of this generation. With the combination of these two on the ice over the last three seasons at five-on-five, the Maple Leafs have controlled 54.36% of the shot attempts, 54.6% of the shots on net, and a 56% expected goal share. This all while averaging 35.2 scoring chances, 15.01 high-danger chances and 3.16 expected goals per 60 minutes.

Without Matthews on the ice with Marner is where things get concerning. On the rare occasions these two were separated, Marner was losing his minutes at five-on-five, having a 48.6 shot attempt percentage, 48.3 shots on goal percentage and a 48.63 expected goal percentage while on the ice for the Maple Leafs. We also saw a significant drop in chances created with Marner only averaging 29.2 scoring chances, 11.63 high-danger chances and 2.43 expected goals per 60 minutes while on the ice without Matthews.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner has been unable to drive and elevate a line of his own due to his inability to create quality scoring chances. Despite setting a career-high in points in 2024-25, Marner ranked 328th in expected goals, 213th in scoring chances, and 444th in high-danger chances per 60 minutes, compared to Matthews, who ranked among the top six players in those categories.

Should the Mammoth Sign Marner?

Marner is a supremely talented player and is arguably one of the best passers in the game. However, the Mammoth already have elite playmakers in Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley, who is developing into one of the best in the game. While Marner would likely look good playing with these two, the Mammoth need more of a lethal scoring punch rather than another pass-first player.

This lack of goal scoring only gets worse as the moments get bigger. In 70 career playoff games, Marner averages 0.17 goals per game compared to his regular season career average of 0.33.

Mitch Marner will look to exorcise his late-series demons pic.twitter.com/bDRw2EpZ06 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 14, 2025

The price to sign Marner does not come down to his ability but rather the price point. It has been said that Marner is looking for a similar number to the $12 million average annual value (AAV) contract that Mikko Rantanen got from the Dallas Stars. The thing is, Rantanen has already scored nine goals in his 13 playoff games this season, compared to Marner, who has only scored 12 in his 70 career playoff games.

Marner is the type of player the Mammoth need to have conversations with. However, if teams start bidding against one another, they should be cautious about loading up a Brinks truck of money. Marner is someone who would be great to have, but he will not be a franchise-changing player.