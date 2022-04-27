Ducks News & Rumors: Getzlaf, Carrick & More

The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021-22 season officially comes to a close this week and it’s certainly been a journey of hills and valleys. The team was able to celebrate a team legend while also looking forward to what the future holds.

Zegras Breaks Ducks’ Rookie Scoring Record

It’s been quite a rookie season for Trevor Zegras as he finishes out his first full season in the NHL after playing in only 24 games last season. Saturday night saw him break the franchise record for most points scored in a single season by a Ducks rookie with a power play tally. The previous record of 57 points was set by Bobby Ryan during the 2008-09 season.

It wouldn’t be out of the question to suggest that the Ducks haven’t had a dynamic rookie forward like Zegras since the early days of Ryan’s career and he certainly has the potential to surpass Ryan’s tenure as a Duck. A top candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy this season, Zegras has been one of the Ducks’ most important players and will most certainly have more responsibility in 2022-23.

Getzlaf Plays in Final Game

Sunday night was an emotional game for both players and fans alike as Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf skated in his final game in the NHL. Given the Ducks’ place in the standings, the result had no impact whatsoever and the night was solely focused on giving Getzlaf one last hurrah. The captain received plenty of cheers every time he jumped over the boards and he received a nice pre-game ceremony to honor his long career as well.

Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks, Oct. 24, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

To top it all off, Getzlaf recorded one final assist, a nifty behind-the-back pass to Adam Henrique. It’s a poetic summarization of his career, a player who so very often opted to pass instead of shooting the puck. He was named all three stars of the game and the sellout crowd – the only sellout of the season – greeted him with raucous cheers as he took one last lap around the ice to thank the fans after the game was over.

Carrick, Grant and Mayhew Lost to Injury; Trio of Gulls Recalled

The season may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean players are exempt from injuries. The Ducks lost three forwards over the past week due to injury. Sam Carrick is currently out with an undisclosed lower-body injury while Derek Grant and Gerry Mayhew suffered separate injuries this past weekend as well.

With those players on the shelf, reinforcements have been summoned from the San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League (AHL). Forwards Hunter Drew and Buddy Robinson were re-called as well as defenseman Trevor Carrick, Sam’s brother.

Robinson and Trevor Carrick have had NHL experience in the past, with the former playing in 30 games this season for the Ducks. Drew got the chance to make his NHL debut in last night’s game against the San Jose Sharks, slotting onto the third line alongside Zach Aston-Reese and Isac Lundestrom. He even engaged in his first NHL fight in the third period against Jonah Gadjovich.

Ducks Extend Carrick

Sam, who is the elder Carrick, received a nice reward in the form of a two-year contract extension on Tuesday. Carrick broke through with the Ducks this season after beginning the season in San Diego and carved out a role in the Ducks’ bottom six.

Sam Carrick, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He adds an element of toughness that the Ducks don’t really have much of now due to the departures of Nicolas Deslauriers and Josh Manson. At 30 years of age, extending Carrick allows the Ducks to fill out the bottom of their lineup for the next couple of years and allow their young prospects to continue to gain experience in the AHL.

Getzlaf Nominated for Masterton Trophy

There’s a possibility that Getzaf could end his career with one final honor. He was the Ducks’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey. Getzlaf certainly embodies these qualities and it would be fantastic for him to win it.

With Getzlaf hanging up his skates, the Ducks will embark on a new era next season led by players like Zegras, Troy Terry and Jamie Drysdale. It was another rough season for the boys in orange, black and white but better days should be ahead.