Ducks News & Rumors: Miller, Beaulieu & More

The announcement of training camp and preseason games means that the NHL regular season is just upon us. The Anaheim Ducks were busy this summer and this week will be the first chance for many fans to see the new faces that were brought in.

Former Duck Miller Inducted to USHHOF

Ryan Miller is among one of the greatest American goaltenders to ever play the game and arguably the greatest goaltender in American hockey history. Miller, who spent the last four seasons of his NHL career with the Ducks, is the all-time leader in wins, second all-time in games played and 10th all-time in save percentage (SV%) among American netminders.

Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His 44 shootout wins are second among American-born goaltenders. He also helped lead the United States to a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Miller solidified his place in United States hockey history with his induction into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame (USHHOF) on Sept. 8, a well-deserved honor. He and the other inductees will be honored at an induction ceremony in November.

Gulls Name Glass Goaltending Coach

The San Diego Gulls named Jeff Glass their goaltending coach on Sept. 14. Glass appeared in 15 games for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017-18 season, but most of his 17 seasons as a professional were spent in the American Hockey League (AHL) and Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Glass was traded to the Gulls during the 2018-19 season and spent parts of two seasons with them before hanging up his skates after the 2020-21 season. He had been working with the team in an informal capacity prior to his official appointment.

Ducks to Host 2022 USA Hockey Sled Classic

The Ducks will be hosting the 12th 2022 USA Hockey Sled Classic in partnership with the NHL from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The tournament will be held at the Great Park Ice, the Ducks’ practice facility in Irvine. This is the first time that a team based on the West Coast has hosted the tournament.

The tournament will feature sled hockey teams from both the United States and Canada. Teams that are interested in participating must be officially affiliated with an NHL member club and can register at www.usahockey.com/sledclassic.

Beaulieu Signed to PTO

The Ducks continue to add pieces to their blue line and could potentially have another in the form of Nathan Beaulieu. The former Montreal Canadien and Buffalo Sabre signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Ducks on Sept. 9.

Nathan Beaulieu (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beaulieu spent parts of the last four seasons playing for the Winnipeg Jets before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins at last season’s trade deadline. He will presumably be on the Ducks training camp roster and will compete with the likes of Simon Benoit, Josh Mahura and Olli Juolevi for one of the final spots on the blue line.

Ducks Announce Training Camp Schedule

The Ducks announced their training camp schedule on Sept. 16, with the dates scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California.

Training camp will be highlighted by the inaugural “Orange vs. Black” intrasquad scrimmage on the 24th at 11 AM PST. Fans will get a chance to watch players practice Thursday through Sunday with the Ducks departing for Arizona afterward for their first preseason game.

Ducks National TV Schedule Revealed

The Ducks will play on national television 14 times this season, starting with a matinee matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Detroit. Other notable matchups include home games against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche.

The Ducks’ home matchup against the Avalanche will be their final national TV game of the regular season. Eight of them will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu while the remaining eight will be on TNT.

With training camp just around the corner, plenty of questions will be answered about where the new additions will fit into the Ducks’ lineup. Last season’s training camp saw some new faces force their way into the opening night roster conversation and it’s possible that the same could happen again this season.