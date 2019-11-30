Anaheim Ducks Prospects: Zegras Cold, Groulx Hot & Dostal Improving

We’re back with a fresh prospect update to recap an eventful couple of weeks for Anaheim Ducks prospects. Here’s the fourth edition of our series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and recent draft picks from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Zegras Runs Cold in Boston

After posting 12 points in his first nine games with Boston University, Trevor Zegras was only able to register one assist over his last four games. He ended up missing Boston’s second game against Vermont on Nov. 23 due to an elbowing incident the night before – Zegras received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing a Vermont defenseman.

He still has a respectable four goals and nine assists in 13 games this season – no need to jump off the bandwagon just yet, he’ll be just fine. Zegras currently sits fourth in team scoring behind David Farrance and linemates Patrick Harper and Pat Curry.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 30 vs. Cornell

Groulx Stays Hot in November

You could say November has been a pretty great month for Benoit-Olivier Groulx. After competing in the Canada-Russia Series for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, he’s had at least a point in every game this month. He’s riding a 10-game point streak where he’s posted 6 goals and 11 assists.

Since we last checked in on him, Groulx has four goals and six assists in six games.

Benoît-Olivier Groulx (Halifax Mooseheads) seen representing Team Canada Red at the 2016 World Under-17 Challenge.(Kenneth Armstrong for CHL Images)

He’s now up to 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 22 games. That puts him on pace for 34 goals and 68 assists, meaning he would break the 100-point threshold for the first time in his QMJHL career.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 30 vs. Blainville-Boisbriand and Dec. 1 vs. Charlottetown

Jack Perbix, Blake McLaughlin and Jackson LaCombe

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have played six games since our last prospect update. Two against Penn State, two against Wisconsin and two against North Dakota.

After having four assists in his first 10 ten games, Jackson LaCombe has equaled that number over his last six. He’s now up to eight assists in 16 games played and is still searching for his first collegiate goal.

Blake McLaughlin started the week slow, going pointless in both games against Penn State. However, he finished strong posting two goals and three assists over the next four games. It was a nice break considering he had been pointless in his previous seven games. He’s now got three goals and six assists for nine points in 16 games.

Jack Perbix was pointless through the last four games until he scored his second goal of the season against North Dakota on Nov. 28. He’s now up to two goals and two assists in 16 games.

Upcoming Games: Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 vs. Ohio State

Jack Badini and Henry Thrun

Harvard’s undefeated start to the season came to an end on Nov. 29 with a 4-2 loss to Boston College. They had previously won their first six games.

Jack Badini sits in a tie for fourth in team scoring with three goals and five assists for eight points. Over the last four games, he’s posted two goals and one assist.

Henry Thrun of the U.S. National Development Team (Rena Laverty/USHL)

Henry Thrun picked up two more assists to bring his season total up to two goals and four assists for six points in seven games. He sits second in team scoring by defensemen and leads the entire roster in plus-minus with a plus-13.

Upcoming Games: Dec. 3 vs. Boston University

Trevor Janicke

Notre Dame slumped with a 1-3-1 record over the last five games after starting the season 8-0-1. Trevor Janicke posted one goal over that stretch to bring his season totals to five goals and three assists for eight points in 13 games. Despite the slump, Janicke still sits second on the team in goals, trailing Michael O’Leary by one.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 30 vs. Bowling Green

Matt Berkovitz

Army has played six games since our last update and Matt Berkovitz picked up his first point of the season. He scored the game-winning goal in Army’s 2-1 win over RIT on Nov. 22.

Berkovitz says pew pew with a laser from the point! The Black Knights on top 2-0 over the Tigers #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/DMABl5ZXeB — Army WP Hockey (@ArmyWP_Hockey) November 23, 2019

Upcoming Games: Nov. 30 vs. Canisius

Will Francis & Matthew Hill

Will Francis is still suffering from an undisclosed injury that has caused him to miss the last seven games. On the season, he has one goal and four assists in 10 games.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 30 vs. Waterloo

With one assist over the last four games, Matthew Hill has brought his totals up to one goal and four assists in 22 games this season. He’s on pace to break his career-high in points of 13 set last year.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 30 vs. Hamilton

Lukas Dostal Dominating in Finland

It’s been a while since the Ducks have had a top goaltender prospect. However, Lukas Dostal is slowly working his way into the discussion as one of the organization’s top prospects. He’s been getting better and better since his tough start to the season. Over his last five games, he posted four wins and one loss with a .955 save percentage (SV%) and 1.40 goals-against average (GAA).

On the season Dostal has a 13-4-1 record with a .926 SV% and a 1.85 GAA.

Upcoming Games: Dec. 3 vs. Jukurit

Garrett Metcalf

After not being dressed for Mercyhurst’s last four games, Garrett Metcalf found his way back in the crease for their 4-3 OT win over AIC. He started the next two games against Niagara University as well. Over those three games, he had a 1-2-0 record, .894 SV%, and a 3.33 GAA. On the season he has a 3-5-0 record, .897 SV%, and a 3.63 GAA.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 30 vs. Robert Morris University

Brayden Tracey Returns From Suspension

Brayden Tracey received a suspension for a check to the head incident in Moose Jaw’s game against Swift Current on Nov. 16. He had a goal and an assist in that game before being ejected.

Moose Jaw forward Brayden Tracey assessed a TBD suspension for this hit on Swift Current's Sam McGinley last night. pic.twitter.com/VGDovR1QpC — Brandon Rivers (@BriversWHL) November 18, 2019

He returned on Nov. 23 for Moose Jaw’s 4-1 loss to the Calgary Hitmen. He also played in their 6-0 loss to Medicine Hat on Nov. 29 and was pointless in that game. On Wednesday, Nov. 27 he signed his entry-level contract with the Ducks.

Upcoming Games: Dec. 3 vs. Edmonton Oil Kings

If you missed our last update, check it out here! Stay tuned for a fresh update on Ducks prospects from major junior, NCAA, Europe and around the world!