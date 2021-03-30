We’re back with another Anaheim Ducks prospect update! Brayden Tracey returned to action for the Victoria Royals in his first game of the 2020-21 season. Olle Eriksson Ek continued his hot start in the American Hockey League and extended his winning streak to four games. Henry Thrun extended his five-game point streak with a big week in the United States Hockey League. It’s time to recap and analyze their performances. Welcome back to our series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and picks from the NHL Entry Draft.

Gulls Get Back to Winning Ways

The Gulls got back to their winning ways after rattling off three straight wins this week and extending their winning streak to four games. Maxim Golod kicked off his rookie American Hockey League career with his first career goal and added an assist along the way. It’s been a nice start to life in the AHL for the former Erie Otters forward who now has one goal and three assists in nine games played this season. He was with the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL prior to joining the Gulls and had two goals and five assists for seven points in ten games played. Benoit-Olivier Groulx continued his fine start to his professional career, adding another two assists and bringing him to 12 points in 23 games played.

Barracuda forwards scramble in front of the Gulls net. (Scott Dinn/San Jose Barracuda)

Hunter Drew picked up a goal and an assist and is nearing his season totals from last year in 12 fewer games. He currently has three goals and three assists for six points in 17 games played. He had seven points in 29 games during the 2019-20 season. Brenden Guhle and Josh Mahura continued to chip in offensively for the by recording two assists and one goal respectively. Antoine Morand left the team after he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Alexander Volkov. Eriksson Ek has taken full control as the number one netminder for the team. He started in all three games this week, winning them all and extending his winning streak to four games. He now owns a 5-1-0 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Upcoming Games: March 31st vs. Ontario, April 3rd vs. San Jose, April 4th vs. Ontario

Artyom Galimov & Trevor Janicke

Galimov played in Ak Bars Kazan’s only game this week, a 3-2 victory that saw them secure a 4-0 series victory against Salavat Yulaev. That’s back-to-back series sweeps for Kazan as they head into their conference finals matchup against Avangard. Galimov failed to register a point in the series-clinching victory and played 15:30 time on ice. He has one goal and two assists for three points in eight playoff games.

Upcoming Games: April 3rd vs. Avangard

Janicke and Notre Dame were scheduled to play Boston College in the first round of the NCAA Division I Championship, however, due to positive COVID-19 test results Notre Dame was removed from the tournament and the game was ruled a no contest. It’s a tough way for their season to end and Janicke will likely for back for his junior season next year. He finished the season with four goals and six assists for ten points in 29 games played.

Axel Andersson, Albin Sundsvik and Thimo Nickl

Andersson and Södertälje SK began their HockeyAllsvenskan quarterfinals against Västervik this week. He played in all four games in which they won one and lost the other three. He failed to register a point and amassed nine shots on goals and finished with a minus-two rating. Andersson’s season comes to an end as Södertälje is eliminated in the five-game series. It will be interesting to see what Andersson’s next move is and whether comes over to the AHL to play with San Diego.

Upcoming Games: N/A

Sundsvik registered an assist in Skellefteå AIK’s two games last week and recorded zero shots on goal averaging just over 11 minutes of time on ice. He now has six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 45 games played.

Upcoming Games: N/A

Nickl was listed in the lineup for only one of Rögle’s two games this week. However, even though he was listed in the lineup he failed to actually play minutes in the game. It’s another notch in a season-long drama for Nickl who has played in only a handful of games all season.

Upcoming Games: N/A

Blake McLaughlin, Jackson LaCombe and Jack Perbix

It’s a disappointing end to an excellent season for the University of Minnesota. They went into the week set to take on Omaha in the first round of the NCAA Division I Championship. It was a fairly easy victory as Minnesota coasted to a 7-2 win. LaCombe and McLaughlin registered one assist and Perbix scored a goal. The only thing standing in their way from a trip to the Frozen Four was Minnesota State. This year’s tournament has been full of upsets and Minnesota was no exception, ultimately losing to Minnesota State 4-0.

Jackson Lacombe, Anaheim Ducks, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s a tough way to end the season for the trio of Ducks’ prospects, but they should all be back with Minnesota next year for another shot. LaCombe finished with four goals and 17 assists for 21 points in 27 games played. McLaughlin ended the year with 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points in 31 games played, which were career highs for goals and points. Perbix amassed four goals and five assists for nine points in 30 games played.

Henry Thrun & Ian Moore

Thrun has gotten off to a blistering start in his return to the United States Hockey League. The American defenseman played in all three games for the Dubuque Fighting Saints last week amassing two goals and three assists for five points. He extended his four-game point streak in which he has recorded eight points. The offensive production has been a nice surprise for Thrun and he now sits at five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 13 games.

those hands…that goal 😳 pic.twitter.com/ytqCsQohND — Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) March 27, 2021

Upcoming Games: April 2/3 vs. Chicago

Even though Ian Moore’s goal-scoring streak came to an end he still managed to find the scoresheet with one assist in each of Chicago’s two games this week. He extends his five-game point streak in which he has three goals and two assists for five points. He now has nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in 36 games played. With Moore, Thrun and LaCombe on the way, the Ducks have an impressive trio of young American defensemen.

Upcoming Games: April 2/3 vs. Dubuque

Brayden Tracey & Ethan Bowen

Tracey and the Victoria Royals returned to Western Hockey League action last week with a 5-0 loss to the Kelowna Rockets. He played as a first-line left winger in the Royals lineup and will likely factor in as one of the team’s top offensive weapons throughout the shortened season. He had seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 24 games played for the Royals during the 2019-20 season.

Upcoming Games: March 29th vs. Prince George, March 30th vs. Vancouver, April 1st vs. Kamloops, April 3rd vs. Kelowna

A couple of weeks ago the BCHL announced that they will be back on the ice to play for their 2020-21 season. The condensed season will start in the first week of April and will feature three to four team “pods” that will play each other in different locations across the province. Ethan Bowen and the Chilliwack Chiefs return on Apr. 2 against Merritt. Bowen had 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 41 games played for the Chiefs during the 2019-20 season. He is committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2021-22 season.

Upcoming Games: April 2nd vs. Merritt, April 3rd vs. Prince George

Thanks for checking out our latest prospects update of the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned for a fresh update on Ducks prospects from major junior, NCAA, Europe, and around the world!

In the meantime, if you want to hear my thoughts on the team’s prospects and current affairs, check out The Forever Mighty Podcast for all the latest Anaheim Ducks talk and analysis.