Ducks’ Diverse Talent Pool on Display at 2024 IIHF World Championship

With the conclusion of the 2024 IIHF World Championship over the weekend, the sun has now officially set on the hockey season for all members of the Anaheim Ducks. Six players got to play bonus hockey via the tournament: Trevor Zegras, Olen Zellweger, Isac Lundestrom, Pavol Regenda, Radko Gudas, and Lukáš Dostál, with the latter two securing a gold medal for their native Czechia in a 2-0 win over Switzerland.

Gudas and Dostal played big roles, while Zegras and Zellweger were a bit quieter for the underwhelming United States and Canada squads, respectively. The extra ice for each guy was welcomed, however, so let’s recap the performances of some of the Ducks that competed in the World Championship.

Trevor Zegras

After a nightmare season initially delayed by contentious contract negotiations and later marred by a series of significant injuries, Trevor Zegras made his Team USA senior national team debut in the 2024 IIHF World Championship. He joined fellow World Junior Championship running mate Cole Caufield, skillful playmakers Johnny Gaudreau and Dylan Larkin, rugged forward Brady Tkachuk, and others in the first 15 players named to the roster.

Despite a strong finish to the NHL regular season, during which he received significant praise from Ducks head coach Greg Cronin, Zegras didn’t find much of a footing with Team USA this time around. Despite being the star of the show the last time he donned the uniform at the 2021 World Junior Championship (seven goals, 11 assists in seven games), he only managed a goal and assist each in eight games, mostly in a middle- or bottom-six forward role. It was a quiet ending to a season where he clearly demonstrated that, when healthy, he is easily the Ducks’ most effective offensive player at this stage.

A strong offseason remains imperative for Zegras, however, who will continue to face stiff and heated competition for top-line minutes as the Ducks’ crop of elite forward talent grows.

Olen Zellweger

Like Zegras, Zellweger made his senior national team debut for Team Canada in this tournament. Like Zegras again, Zellweger didn’t get a full season of work in the NHL. He made his debut on Jan. 23 against the Buffalo Sabres, collecting an assist. He scored his first career goal against the Vancouver Canucks on March 31 and finished the 2023-24 regular season with nine points in 26 games.

Zellweger did in the World Championship as he did in the NHL: surprise teams with his impressive blend of skill, speed, and IQ despite his undersized frame. He netted five assists in 10 games, improving upon his regular season scoring pace. That he could hold his own and take advantage of the opportunities he was given as a 20-year-old competing in this tournament bodes well for a strong sophomore season.

Isac Lundeström

The 24-year-old pending restricted free agent has demonstrated flashes as a serviceable depth forward for the Ducks in recent seasons. He took advantage of the invite to play for Sweden in the tournament and performed well for the bronze medal-winners. He scored twice and assisted three times in 10 games.

While Cronin and Pat Verbeek seem to control Lundeström’s fate in a Ducks uniform, his skating ability and skill create a path to a new contract this offseason. The Ducks have many holes to fill and the focus needs to be on players that can provide depth scoring. When healthy, Lundeström has shown he can do that. As long as he doesn’t price himself out, he is worth another short-term flier.

Radko Gudas

Gudas, the rugged, bearded bruiser on the backend, captained Czechia to its first World Championship gold medal finish since 2010. He picked up right where he left off in the regular season: leading with his physical play and providing a work ethic for his teammates to follow. He recorded one assist and a plus-7 rating in 10 games and was named a top-three player for Czechia in the tournament.

While the Ducks remain in transition, they will lean heavily on players like Gudas to lead them out of that transition and back toward competitive hockey. After six seasons that ranged from mediocre to downright pathetic, the Ducks finally seem like they are at a place where a competitive season is arriving sooner rather than later. Gudas, with his physical presence and leadership in big-game experience, will be a big part of this team over the next few seasons.

Lukáš Dostál

Speaking of big roles over the next few seasons, Dostál may have earned just that with his stellar showing at the World Championship. Aside from his 31-save shutout over Switzerland in the final game, he posted a 6-2 record with a 1.58 goals-against average (GAA) and .939 save percentage (SV%). He co-led the tournament in wins, led in shutouts, and ranked second in GAA and SV%. Put simply, Czechia wouldn’t have won the tournament without him.

Was it enough to put a clock on John Gibson’s time as the starter in Anaheim? One would certainly think so. Dostál got the majority of the starts down the stretch for the Ducks and his play was far more impressive. His stellar showing in the tournament only validated the Ducks’ decision to give him more playing time than he’s ever had before. Dostál may not have the ideal size for a goaltender, but he is young, athletic, technically sound, and collecting a resume that should push him ahead of Gibson on the Ducks’ goaltending depth chart as soon as training camp.

The Ducks Were Well-Represented at the 2024 IIHF World Championship

The talent pool in Anaheim, especially its young talent, was on display throughout the tournament. Though we didn’t get to see players like Troy Terry, Leo Carlsson, or Mason McTavish, we were treated to the skill, exuberance, and potential of Dostál, Zegras, and Zellweger. Players in each phase of the game whose impact in bringing the Ducks back to playoff hockey will be significant.

For now, though, the focus shifts to the off-ice stuff: free agency, personnel moves, training regimens, plans for next season, and more. Stay tuned throughout the summer for updates, predictions, and analysis on the Ducks’ offseason!

