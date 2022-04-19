Ducks’ Terry is Evolving Into an Elite NHL Sniper

Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry is evolving into an elite sniper with one of the most lethal shots in the NHL, just under 200 games into his career. Nearing the end of his first full-time season in the league, the future looks very bright for the 24-year-old hailing from Denver, Colorado. He will likely serve as the Ducks’ No. 1 sniper for many years to come if he continues to perform at the level he is this season.

Terry Has One of the Top Shooting Percentages in the NHL

Terry leads the Ducks with 176 shots and 36 goals in 70 games this season. His 20.5 shooting percentage (S%) ranks seventh among all NHL players with at least 70 games played, just 0.2 percent behind Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who ranks second in the league with 54 goals. To be considered one of the best snipers in the NHL, consistency is necessary, and Terry is proving to be one of the most consistent goal-scorers early in his career.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

He has the best shooting percentage of any full-time Ducks player since German Titov recorded a 20.63 S% through 66 games in the 2001-02 season. Clearly, Terry is a very special talent, and he is just getting started in the NHL. In 199 career games, he has 111 points (51 goals, 60 assists) and a 14.7 S%. As he accumulates more time and experience playing at hockey’s highest level, he will likely continue developing his game and discovering his full potential as a sniper.

Terry Highlights a Promising Future in Anaheim

The Ducks have one of the most promising prospect pools in the NHL, but Terry may be the most exciting young player building the franchise’s future. Anaheim has an incredible crop of developing talent age 24 or under, including Terry, Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, Mason McTavish, Isac Lundestrom, Max Jones, Sam Steel, Max Comtois, Jacob Perreault, and Brayden Tracey. While Zegras is finding a ton of success in his rookie season, ranking second on the Ducks with 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) in 70 games, no player is proving themselves more than Terry.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After playing parts of the last four seasons with the Ducks, Terry is one of the biggest breakout players in the NHL this season, and has secured a full-time spot on the roster. At his incredible rate of development, he could soon become the next face of the franchise in Anaheim. With so many other young players kickstarting their careers around him, he will get more support from his teammates each year as the team grows together. He has an opportunity to lead the Ducks to a bright future, with the goal of eventually bringing the Stanley Cup back to Anaheim for the first time since 2007.

Terry Can Become First 40-Goal Scorer for Ducks Since 2013-14

Terry is four goals away from reaching 40 on the season, with 36 goals and five games remaining for the Ducks. If he manages to reach the 40-goal mark, he will become the first Anaheim player to accomplish the feat since Corey Perry tallied 43 goals in 81 games during the 2013-14 season. It would serve as a great ending to an amazing season for Terry.

He is a player to keep an eye on in the final games of the regular season, as well as in the coming years. If his breakout season is any indication of what is to come, the Ducks are destined to have one of the best snipers in the NHL to build its future around.