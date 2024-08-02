Edmonton Oilers’ 2024-25 Breakout Candidates

The Edmonton Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final and only improved this offseason. The team saw two depth players depart but brought in Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson on team-friendly deals to improve the forward core. In addition to the fresh faces, head coach Kris Knoblauch will need one or two players to step up as difference-makers to ensure this season does not end with a loss.

Raphael Lavoie

Raphael Lavoie is the first Oiler to make the list for potential breakouts, even though it is currently a question whether or not he will begin the season in Edmonton. The 6-foot-4 winger will be 24 years old at the start of the season and has just seven NHL games under his belt.

Lavoie loves to use his size and strength to protect the puck in the offensive zone. Last season with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, he dominated down low, scoring 28 goals and 50 points in 66 games. He has a shoot-first mentality but is no slouch on the defensive end since he is a hard worker who can lead the backcheck and win puck battles in the defensive zone.

Lavoie needs an opportunity, specifically alongside pass-first linemates. These two factors are why he had success last season, and the Oilers could put him in a position to succeed this season if he makes the roster out of the preseason. He will likely be on the cusp of earning the final roster spot, but if he makes it, he could thrive alongside players like Adam Henrique, Derek Ryan, and Mattias Janmark. Their experience, leadership, and playmaking ability could provide the ideal environment for Lavoie to succeed.

There is no doubt Lavoie is ready for the NHL, the question now comes down to whether he can earn it. There are a lot of suitors for the Oilers’ bottom six this season, but if he earns a spot, he could be a sneaky candidate for a 10+ goal, 30+ point season while providing above-average defense and elite physicality.

Dylan Holloway

Dylan Holloway entered the 2023-24 season as a breakout candidate but struggled, scoring just six goals and nine points in 38 games. Now entering his third season, and hopefully first full season with the Oilers, the soon-to-be 23-year-old could be due to finally break out.

Dylan Holloway of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his second-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings in Game Two of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Holloway has played most of his career on the left wing despite spending much of his youth as a center. As a well-rounded forward, the Oilers have used him in various different roles, which has been a positive and a strength. His versatility has gone under the radar but also kept him from finding chemistry on a line.

With the most frequent linemate of Holloway’s career, Ryan McLeod, now playing for the Buffalo Sabres, Holloway will need to find chemistry with potentially two new linemates. This may seem like a reason he will not succeed, but a fresh opportunity is exactly what he needs. He is skilled and knows how to produce, so allowing him to grow comfortable on the third line will ease him into a future role in the top six.

Philip Broberg

Philip Broberg had a strong playoff run last season, paving the way for a strong 2024-25 season. While expectations should be tempered, he is due to finally break through at the NHL level and develop into the top-four defenseman the team was hoping to get when drafted.

The key to Broberg’s success this season will be playing alongside Cody Ceci on the left side. Last season, Broberg spent most of his time on the left side and finished with a 52.7 expected goals percentage (xG%) in the regular season, according to MoneyPuck. In the playoffs, he spent the majority of his shifts on the right side and finished with a 43.4 xG%.

Additionally, Broberg’s best defensive pairing was alongside Ceci where the two had a 50.0 xG% and 48.2 xG% in their past two seasons alongside one another. With so many uncertainties on the Oilers’ blueline, Broberg is perfectly situated to finally break through in the NHL.

Stuart Skinner could also be considered for this list, however many fans would argue he broke out with his impressive play last season. Regardless, the Oilers will need contributions from their youth to go on another deep playoff run, so do not be surprised if it is at the hands of the three skaters mentioned above.