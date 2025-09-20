Oilers’ Stuart Skinner Explains Weight-Loss Journey

In a pursuit of the Stanley Cup, Edmonton Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner spent the summer getting into peak shape, reportedly dropping 10–15 pounds. On 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, he detailed the journey with insider Elliotte Friedman and co-host Kyle Bukauskas.

Early in the interview, Skinner explained his motivation. “The big thought of it was I want to be able to last in this league for as long as I can, and if I’m heavier than maybe I need to be, then it could be harder on the joints.” A 26-year-old who is eligible for an eight-year contract, he doesn’t want to leave any money—or wins—on the table.

When Friedman asked a follow-up of whether this project was set in motion by him or someone else, Skinner said that it was his own doing. “It has to come from myself. If it doesn’t come from me, I’m probably not cutting out sugar the way that I did.” He talked about the role trainers played—supporting him and lending a helping hand, not taking charge.

His diet hasn’t been too strict, however. When asked if he had a “cheat” meal, Skinner playfully said that ice cream is his go-to, although he hasn’t had it in a while. “If I go on that, then I’m off the rails.”

Skinner is taking his body more seriously than ever. In an attempt to finally get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup, coming a win away in 2024 and two wins away in 2025, he’s undergone a significant weight-loss journey. He and the Oilers hope it can be a game-changer.