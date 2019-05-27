There were plenty of rumors the Edmonton Oilers had Dave Tippett as their leading candidate for the new head coaching job in Edmonton. It appears those rumors are no longer rumors.

Sportsnet’s John Shannon and Jeff Marek revealed in a video Monday that Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers will hold a press conference to announce Dave Tippett as the new coach.

No time has yet been announced by the Edmonton Oilers as to when that press conference will take place.

"What Dave Tippett is supposed to be, in his DNA, is the ability to play defence first and certainly that's something the #Oilers needed to address."@JSportsnet on reports Tippett will be named head coach of the #Oilers #HC12.



Is It 100% Tippett?

This appears to be the first official report that Tippett has been hired. Many other media are saying that they think it’s Tippett. Most knew he was probably the guy.

The speculation has moved to all-but certainty and the Oilers will begin to move forward with a veteran coach who is known as a defense-first kind of guy, but one who will hopefully not place restraints on players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Reid Wilkins of the Oilers broadcast team on 630 Ched has said, “with Dave Tippett expected to be named #Oilers head coach tomorrow, would not surprise me if Jim Playfair is on his staff.” Wilkins notes that Tippet was with Tippett for six seasons with Coyotes.

How Tippett as Oilers Coach Came to Be

The buzz is that Tippett informed the Seattle expansion franchise he was leaving his post to come work with the Oilers. A prominent role with the NHL’s newest team, to some, was actually considered a step up from coaching. But, despite telling people he had no interest in coaching with Seattle, Tippett must have the bug as he’s leaving a good gig to coach.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

The idea of a Ken Holland and Dave Tippett partnership likely came together months ago. As Tippett was doing his scouting with the Seattle team, he’d been in touch with Holland about other matters. At some point, he likely had a conversation with Holland about coming to Seattle as GM (a job he was rumored for).

The tides have now turned as Holland accepted the GM position in Edmonton and among his first major hires, called Tippett back and said, ‘Here’s what we’re thinking.’ Clearly, Tippett liked what he heard.

He probably also liked the fact he could jump back into the NHL with a team and not have to wait two seasons.

The Tippett Deal and Oilers Changes

Per the Edmonton Journal, Tippett, 57, will make around $4 million per year with the Oilers. He’ll lead what is expected to be an entirely different-looking Oilers bench.

Kurt Leavins wrote, that he believes current Oilers assistant Trent Yawney, will join Todd McLellan in Los Angeles. The futures for Glen Gulutzan and Manny Viveiros are not clear.

Along with Playfair, a couple of the names speculated to join Tippett might be Mark Lamb and Bob Boughner. Jay Woodcroft is expected to stay in Bakersfield with the Condors where he had a wonderful season.

Plenty of Tippett Questions

This hiring will be widely accepted in Edmonton by the fan base but it won’t come without questions. Can Tippett coach an offensively gifted star like McDavid without putting handcuffs on him? Would a younger coach have been a better play? Is McDavid and Draisaitl happy with the news?

It is expected these questions, and more will be asked tomorrow at the press conference to introduce the new head coach.