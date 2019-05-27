NHL News & Notes: Xavier Ouellet, Josh Norris & More

In today’s News & Notes, Xavier Ouellet has signed an extension with the Montreal Canadiens, Josh Norris has signed with the Ottawa Senators & Chris Bourque has signed to play in Germany.

Xavier Ouellet Re-Signs With Canadiens

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Ouellet for the 2019-20 season. Ouellet’s contract will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level. He’s guaranteed $400,000 no matter where he plays.

Ouellet returned home to Montreal after signing a one-year, two-way contract to join the team last season following his time with the Detroit Red Wings (who drafted him 48th overall in 2011). Ouellet would spend 19 games in Montreal last season, recording three assists in the process.

He was also a crucial member of the Laval Rocket last season, named the team’s captain following Byron Froese departure from the club. In 47 AHL games, Ouellet would score seven goals and 28 points with the Canadiens’ top affiliate club.

Norris Signs With Senators

The Senators have taken care of some more offseason business having signed Norris to a three-year entry-level contract. The 20-year-old was originally drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft before being traded as one of the primary pieces in the Erik Karlsson trade.

Josh Norris has concluded his NCAA career and has now signed an entry-level deal to join the Ottawa Senators. Norris was acquired by the Senators as a part of the Erik Karlsson trade. (courtesy United States Hockey League)

“Josh is one of the organization’s top prospects, a fast, skilled, competitive centre who we project to play an important role with our team in the future,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “In speaking with Josh and his family, we were all in agreement that it is in the best interests of his development to make the step to turn professional after two great seasons at Michigan. We are very happy to have Josh signed and look forward to having him here at development camp in June.”

Norris is one of the Senators more highly-touted prospects and has experience playing alongside Senators’ teammate Brady Tkachuk as the two spent time together in the USHL in the U.S. National Team Development Program.

Norris would also be a Hobey Baker nominee last season with the Michigan Wolverines, scoring 10 goals and 19 points in 17 games. He’d finish off his NCAA career with 18 goals and 42 points in 54 games.

Bourque Signs in Germany

After spending time in the NHL, AHL, KHL and NLA, the 33-year-old Chris Bourque is now set to join EHC Munchen in the DEL.

Chris Bourque, New York Islanders, September 17, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The veteran forward would make a name for himself in the AHL, winning three Calder Cup Championships and proving he had the necessary leadership to be a crucial part of a winning culture. He’d also achieve the highlight of his career last year when playing in the 2018 Olympic Games as a member of Team USA.

While Bourque only played in 51 NHL games in his career, scoring two goals and eight points, he still proved to be a very capable hockey player at other levels. In his time in the AHL, Bourque consistently placed among the top scoring players in the league, including a career-high 293 points in 2011-12 as well as a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16.