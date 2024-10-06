Emptying the 2024 Blue Jackets’ Training Camp Notebook

Training camp has come and gone for the Columbus Blue Jackets. They now turn their attention to the regular season which starts on Thursday night in Minnesota.

The time has come for us to empty out our Blue Jackets’ Training Camp notebook. From storylines to questions answered, from quotes to other tidbits, you will see a little bit of everything in here.

Let’s get started. We have a lot to discuss.

Emptying the Training Camp Notebook

1. Let’s begin with what it was like being at camp overall. The biggest question I had coming in was what the dynamic would be like given the circumstances. Would the Blue Jackets be able to focus on hockey knowing that was an irreplaceable hole in the locker room? From my own set of eyes, the answer was yes. Knowing that Johnny Gaudreau would want them to play hockey is an important factor here. They want to honor him in every way possible. Being able to play hockey as he would want accomplishes that. When they were on the ice, the focus was on hockey. Practices were fast paced and focused. Players were challenged but also enjoyed what coach Dean Evason brought to the table.

2. While they were able to focus on hockey, it’s very clear that the Gaudreau’s will be close to them at all times. Seeing his jersey hanging in the locker room is a powerful reminder of the situation. Every time someone steps foot in that room, number 13 will be there. Above the stall where his jersey hangs is a picture of Johnny with a couple of his teammates. Appropriate given that he was the ultimate team player. There are going to be some heavy days with the Blue Jackets. No matter what they encounter, they will handle it as a team. It’s clear being around the team how close they are becoming, even more so than before.

The Columbus Blue Jackets became closer as a team during Training Camp. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

3. Understand these Blue Jackets are playing with heavy hearts. What they are doing is incredibly difficult. For my money, the biggest quote to come from this camp was when captain Boone Jenner said “there’s no playbook for things like this.” He’s right. It’s unchartered territory for them. The human element cannot be forgotten about as this season unfolds.

Camp Impressions & Goalies

4. Now we turn our attention to hockey. This camp felt and looked much more efficient than in the recent past. The big reason for that? A lower number of players in camp to start. That was done on purpose. Here’s Evason: “We want to get to our group. We’ve got a lot of teaching to do. Clearly, we have a lot of practices and a lot of exhibition games. We’ll be able to teach through video but you want to get on the ice with them and you want to teach them so that’s why we’ve kept the numbers down.”

5. After the first four days of camp, the Blue Jackets had two groups. Their NHL group and their mostly AHL group. This happened once junior players were sent back to their teams. This allowed the NHL group to get more time with Evason and staff and the AHL group more time with Trent Vogelhuber and staff. This more focused way of doing camp should payoff down the road. It was harder for the Blue Jackets when they had a camp start with over 70 in past seasons. Several players commented how much they liked how this camp was run.

6. Let’s go by position groups. There wasn’t much question about who the two goalies would be once the season started. Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov. What was a little bit of a question was who would start the opener. Of the two, Merzlikins had the better preseason. It’s reasonable to expect him to start in Minnesota Thursday night. Evason is not one who will divulge his starting goalie all that often. We’ll depend on who works in the starter’s crease during practices and morning skates.

7. Did get to speak to goalie coach Niklas Backstrom during camp. Got into the topic of how they formulate a plan for each of the goalies. Here’s Backstrom on that: “Usually after the season, we sat down and talked about the upcoming season and then how their game and what I feel. I can’t dictate what I want them to do. We have to be on the same page and understand each other. Then going through the season, there’s always some adjustments in your game. We tried to come in here in August. August is pretty much to get back feeling on the ice, get everything, time is set and then you start to work. When you get to games, we’ll see where we are and what we have to work on.”

8. Does Backstrom coach on the mental side of the game? Thought this was an interesting answer. “It’s so many different aspects. It’s your conditioning. It’s your technical side, understanding the reads, reading the game but then the mental side. But to pick it up from practice to the game, it’s mental. It’s a lot. It’s different. Every day, it’s not that we have a session working on the mental part of the game. I think it’s small parts everyday. What we do, the workouts, the skates we have but how we talk. It’s always the relationship I feel with the goaltenders and their goaltending coach is different than players. I think it’s a lot closer for sure. You only have 2-3 goalies on your team but you get to know each other more. It’s a mental game to be a goalie. Some days we work for 30 minutes but some other days, it could be 10 minutes of work and more talking about things.”

9. With different personalities come different approaches to coaching. Here’s Backstrom on the different personalities the goalies have. “It’s good to learn to know them as persons. Everyone is different. Something that works for someone doesn’t work for the other one. So it’s trying to find that right road for every goalie and that’s a huge part of it. With eight goalies at camp, everyone is different and you have to get to know them and find out what works for them. Someone needs more cheering up but the other one needs maybe the other way. Then it’s to find out what works for everyone.”

10. What has Backstrom’s biggest challenge been? “I think there’s a lot of them. Every day, it’s a privilege to work with them. Every day I have to get better and try to help them. I’m not here for myself. I’m here to help them. Every goalie is different. But then they change. They grow up. They mature. What worked last week for one goal maybe doesn’t work next week. So to learn to know what works (for them is one of the biggest challenges.)”

11. Merzlikins likes where things are at with Backstrom. “With Backy, we have all the time a good relationship. Not going to lie. It’s not that I spend all summer with him. When I came back to Columbus and before the training camp, we started skating here with the team, we started working together and it went well.”

Defenseman

12. It does seem that the Blue Jackets will start the season with eight defensemen on the roster. By pairs, they are Zach Werenski & Damon Severson, Ivan Provorov and David Jiricek, Jack Johnson and Erik Gudbranson, Jake Christiansen & Jordan Harris. Evason said they would try different things out. One example of this was Provorov on the right of Werenski. What does that mean for Denton Mateychuk? Unless there’s an injury or a surprise, he seems primed to start in Cleveland. As we recently wrote about, that should be the move to start. He needs to play games in key situations.

13. Thought Jiricek’s camp was up and down. He had some notable turnovers but then played very well in St. Louis alongside Mateychuk. We spoke to him early in camp. Here he is on Evason: “He’s got so much experience, a lot of years in the league. It’s going to be good to show him what I got and I hope he gets to like me. And then we’ll see.”

14. Jiricek’s skating has improved, but still has work to be done in that area. Will be very curious to see how he’s deployed early in the season.

David Jiricek’s usage will be an early storyline to watch. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

15. Jordan Harris’ first impression when he saw the Blue Jackets’ facilities: “It’s gorgeous. The gym here and everything’s beautiful and that’s the first thing I said when I walked in. I was like, wow. It kind of speaks for itself. Even having a practice rink in the building. It’s super convenient and easy. We live probably six minutes away right now so it’s really nice.” Always interesting to get perspectives of new players from other teams like this.

16. We’ll see eventually how Evason and his system get implemented, but one of the biggest questions remains how they’ll keep their goals against down. There will have to be major individual improvements by everyone if they hope to get that down to a reasonable number.

17. Gudbranson believes the defense will be different. Here is what he said when talking about being a team that’s hard to play against. “I’m a firm believer in teams that are built like that. We certainly had one in Calgary. We had one in Florida when we were good back in my early days. Skilled and smart, intelligent hockey IQ is very high. You have to be able to win those skill games and then when you have to have one of those hard nights where those nights bring you together. Let’s play that way too. Having that in your back pocket is massive and I love (Evason’s) attitude towards that.”

Forwards

18. The big news from Saturday was when the Blue Jackets signed Kevin Labanc to a one-year contract. He was on a PTO with the New Jersey Devils. Despite scoring six goals, the Devils didn’t sign him. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, part of the reason for this was the Devils would have put him in the AHL. With an immediate need on the NHL roster, Labanc can step right in and play. We’ll see what practice brings. But don’t be surprised if you see him play with either Adam Fantilli or Cole Sillinger right away.

19. Labanc has five NHL seasons with double-digit goals. Goal scoring and depth was an obvious need for the Blue Jackets. I don’t think they’re done if they can help it. That will depend on the injury situation. But if the right player becomes available, Waddell will strike.

20. Moving Boone Jenner to the wing was the outcome with the center depth being in a better place. Waddell said that the young players will get their chance. Much of the success of the Blue Jackets this season will come from how Fantilli and Sillinger do down the middle. Jenner won’t have as much responsibility on the wing which should take some of the pressure off him. That top line will need to find ways to score while limiting the opposition. A tall task indeed.

21. Count Sean Monahan a fan of the center depth. “I think it’s a lot of smart players. We’ve got enough offensive talent where I think we’re going to be able to score goals. We got to push each other down the middle to be consistent every night and play both ends of the puck. I think when you’re doing that, you have a good chance every night.”

22. Kent Johnson is ready for liftoff. You have been forewarned.

23. James van Riemsdyk’s presence is good for multiple reasons. He can impart his wisdom on and off the ice. He can also be a calming influence at times too. Multiple players commented how great it was seeing JVR walk through that door into camp. Reassurance is a big thing.

24. Gavin Brindley’s broken finger landed him on IR. He had a decent camp but it did seem he was always destined for Cleveland. He showed the flashes of what he will become. He’s out 4-6 weeks but then expect him to be assigned to the Monsters. If there’s a need for more offense in a call up, keep Brindley’s name in mind.

25. Overall, the offensive potential is there. The lack of experience at key spots will be the question. There will be some fun nights when the talent will rise to the top. But then there will be other nights where things don’t go their way. They will win some games. They will lose some games. Their season will be dictated by the games that could go either way and the little details. Can they get to overtime on off nights? Can they create their own breaks? One thing is for certain. Their formula for success will come from being the hardest working team on the ice.

Miscellaneous