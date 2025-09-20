Fans React as Berube Fires Back at Maple Leafs “Core Four” Label

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube made headlines this week when he admitted he couldn’t be more excited to not hear the words “Core Four” this season. The term, which was often used to describe the team over the past several seasons, no longer applies with Mitch Marner now gone and traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The catchphrase fit the Leafs, who were heavily reliant on Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander. Toronto’s hockey media popularized it, and arguably overused it, especially when the Leafs failed to meet expectations in the playoffs. If the Leafs succeeded, it was because of those four players. If they failed, it was the fault of the same four guys.

The Leafs Lost One Of Their Core Four

Berube talked about the new-look Leafs this week, saying it was hard losing a player like Marner. At the same time, the organization picked up three new players — Nicolas Roy, Matias Maccelli, and Dakota Joshua– whom he is excited about. However, what he jokingly said he’s most excited about is “I don’t have to hear ‘Core Four’ anymore.”

Now, the Leafs have three main offensive stars, with Matthew Knies knocking on the door to be considered a core member of the group. They also have depth that they are hoping will contribute and take some of the pressure away from the top guys to do it all.

Fans flooded social media with their thoughts on the changing narrative. Some suggested it was about time, while others wondered if it was accurate. More than a few fans suggested that new additions and rising players, like Matthew Knies, might get shoehorned into a “Core Four 2.0” identity.

Included in the reactions were everything from mocking the “Shanaplan” to the changing of the “No grit, no grind, no greatness” sign in the Leafs locker room. Others mocked the media’s penchant for recycling the same old tired tropes.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube during the post game media conference following the game seven loss in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Some wondered if this was a shot by Berube at the media or a shot at previous management. The coach praised GM Brad Treliving’s attempt to bring in new bodies and change the DNA of the roster. That was something former executives like Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan refused to do. When Dubas hinted at it, he was released from his job.

Comments ranged from playful jabs at previous iterations of the team to praise of Berube’s willingness to call a spade a spade. He wasn’t shying away from talking about the loss of Marner, and he was quick to talk about the new bodies at camp. All in all, he seemed to suggest there was a reason for optimism.

How Will The Leafs Be Labeled Now?

The “Core Four” might be gone, but it’s only a matter of time before a new moniker takes its place.

Some fans predicted new catchphrases, and it’s inevitable that the media will try to find a catchy, headline-focused way of describing the 2025-26 version of the Maple Leafs. At the end of the day, fans probably don’t care what label the team gets, as long as it’s followed by Stanley Cup Champions.