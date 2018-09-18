Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Top 250

September 18th, 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

The NHL regular season begins on Wednesday, Oct. 3, so if you play fantasy hockey, it’s time to set your keepers and prepare for your draft. This article outlines the top 250 players for fantasy hockey to help you do just that.

Fantasy hockey rankings are difficult to set, as leagues use different category settings. Some just have points, while others include a number of categories and those categories are often different. To give the best set of rankings possible, I used a weighted approach, with goals and assists being of the highest importance, followed by power-play points, plus-minus and shots, with a small amount of consideration given to hits, penalty minutes and blocked shots as well. The positions listed next to each player are based on eligibility in Yahoo Fantasy Hockey.

Top 250 Fantasy Hockey Rankings for the 2018-19 Season:

  1. Connor McDavid EDM C
  2. Nikita Kucherov TB RW
  3. Sidney Crosby PIT C
  4. Alex Ovechkin WSH LW
  5. Auston Matthews TOR C
  6. Evgeni Malkin PIT C
  7. Brad Marchand BOS LW
  8. Nathan MacKinnon COL C
  9. Blake Wheeler WPG C,RW
  10. Steven Stamkos TB C
  11. Tyler Seguin DAL C
  12. Jamie Benn DAL LW
  13. John Tavares TOR C
  14. Patrick Kane CHI RW
  15. Taylor Hall NJ LW
  16. Andrei Vasilevskiy TB G
  17. Connor Hellebuyck WPG G
  18. Patrik Laine WPG RW
  19. Brent Burns SJ D
  20. Phil Kessel PIT RW
  21. Claude Giroux PHI C,LW
  22. Vladimir Tarasenko STL RW
  23. Erik Karlsson SJ D
  24. David Pastrnak BOS RW
  25. Mark Scheifele WPG C
  26. Jack Eichel BUF C
  27. Johnny Gaudreau CGY LW
  28. Evgeny Kuznetsov WSH C
  29. Mitchell Marner TOR RW
  30. Victor Hedman TB D
  31. Jakub Voracek PHI RW
  32. Filip Forsberg NSH LW
  33. Anze Kopitar LA C
  34. Pekka Rinne NSH G
  35. Jonathan Marchessault VGK C,LW
  36. Tuukka Rask BOS G
  37. Artemi Panarin CBJ LW
  38. Sergei Bobrovsky CBJ G
  39. Joe Pavelski SJ C,RW
  40. Patrice Bergeron BOS C
  41. Dustin Byfuglien WPG D
  42. Jonathan Quick LA G
  43. Frederik Andersen TOR G
  44. Mikko Rantanen COL RW
  45. Leon Draisaitl EDM C,RW
  46. Matt Murray PIT G
  47. Aleksander Barkov FLA C
  48. P.K. Subban NSH D
  49. Roman Josi NSH D
  50. Marc-Andre Fleury VGK G
  51. Braden Holtby WSH G
  52. Martin Jones SJ G
  53. Drew Doughty LA D
  54. John Gibson ANA G
  55. Sean Couturier PHI C
  56. John Carlson WSH D
  57. Mathew Barzal NYI C
  58. John Klingberg DAL D
  59. Alexander Radulov DAL RW
  60. Vincent Trocheck FLA C
  61. Shayne Gostisbehere PHI D
  62. Evander Kane SJ LW
  63. Ryan Getzlaf ANA C
  64. Jaden Schwartz STL LW
  65. Seth Jones CBJ D
  66. William Karlsson VGK C,LW
  67. Devan Dubnyk MIN G
  68. Kristopher Letang PIT D
  69. Dougie Hamilton CAR D
  70. Brock Boeser VAN RW
  71. Brayden Schenn STL C
  72. Patric Hornqvist PIT RW
  73. Nicklas Backstrom WSH C
  74. Max Pacioretty VGK LW
  75. Sebastian Aho CAR RW
  76. Viktor Arvidsson NSH RW
  77. Sean Monahan CGY C
  78. Tyson Barrie COL D
  79. Torey Krug BOS D
  80. Mikael Granlund MIN C,RW
  81. Jonathan Huberdeau FLA LW
  82. William Nylander TOR C,RW
  83. Brayden Point TB C
  84. Cam Atkinson CBJ RW
  85. Jonathan Toews CHI C
  86. Mike Hoffman FLA LW,RW
  87. Rickard Rakell ANA LW,RW
  88. Mark Giordano CGY D
  89. Keith Yandle FLA D
  90. Alex Pietrangelo STL D
  91. Nikolaj Ehlers WPG LW,RW
  92. James Van Riemsdyk PHI LW
  93. Ben Bishop DAL G
  94. Matthew Tkachuk CGY LW
  95. Dylan Larkin DET C
  96. Gabriel Landeskog COL LW
  97. Jason Zucker MIN LW,RW
  98. Mark Stone OTT RW
  99. Logan Couture SJ C,LW
  100. Morgan Rielly TOR D
  101. Ryan Johansen NSH C
  102. Rasmus Dahlin BUF D
  103. Reilly Smith VGK LW,RW
  104. Eric Staal MIN C
  105. Brendan Gallagher MTL RW
  106. Zachary Werenski CBJ D
  107. Jeff Carter LA C
  108. Clayton Keller ARI LW,RW
  109. Ilya Kovalchuk LA LW,RW
  110. Chris Kreider NYR LW
  111. Carey Price MTL G
  112. Mike Smith CGY G
  113. Jake Gardiner TOR D
  114. Antti Raanta ARI G
  115. Wayne Simmonds PHI RW
  116. Tom Wilson WSH RW
  117. Jake Allen STL G
  118. Craig Smith NSH RW
  119. Jeff Skinner BUF LW
  120. Teuvo Teravainen CAR LW,RW
  121. Oliver Ekman-Larsson ARI D
  122. Cam Talbot EDM G
  123. Matt Duchene OTT C
  124. Aaron Ekblad FLA D
  125. Evgenii Dadonov FLA LW,RW
  126. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins EDM C,LW
  127. Nico Hischier NJ C
  128. Mathew Dumba MIN D
  129. Ivan Provorov PHI D
  130. Anders Lee NYI LW
  131. Mats Zuccarello NYR RW
  132. Roberto Luongo FLA G
  133. Kyle Palmieri NJ RW
  134. T.J. Oshie WSH RW
  135. Dustin Brown LA LW,RW
  136. Kyle Connor WPG LW
  137. Nazem Kadri TOR C
  138. Jake Guentzel PIT LW
  139. J.T. Miller TB C,RW
  140. Pierre-Luc Dubois CBJ C,LW
  141. Kevin Fiala NSH LW,RW
  142. Rasmus Ristolainen BUF D
  143. Jordan Eberle NYI RW
  144. Ryan Suter MIN D
  145. Tyler Toffoli LA RW
  146. Derek Stepan ARI C
  147. Scott Darling CAR G
  148. Kyle Turris NSH C
  149. Bo Horvat VAN C
  150. Duncan Keith CHI D
  151. Anthony Mantha DET LW,RW
  152. Tomas Hertl SJ C,LW,RW
  153. Kevin Shattenkirk NYR D
  154. Semyon Varlamov COL G
  155. Cory Schneider NJ G
  156. Jake DeBrusk BOS LW
  157. Ryan O’Reilly STL C
  158. Alex DeBrincat CHI LW,RW
  159. Ryan Ellis NSH D
  160. Travis Konecny PHI LW,RW
  161. Colin Miller VGK D
  162. Elias Petterson VAN C
  163. Andrei Svechnikov CAR RW
  164. Josh Bailey NYI RW
  165. James Neal CGY RW
  166. Nick Bjugstad FLA C,RW
  167. Corey Perry ANA RW
  168. Mikhail Sergachev TB D
  169. Milan Lucic EDM LW
  170. Jonathan Drouin MTL C,
  171. Mikko Koivu MIN C
  172. Timo Meier SJ LW
  173. Yanni Gourde TB C,RW
  174. Mikael Backlund CGY C
  175. Jake Muzzin LA D
  176. Alex Galchenyuk ARI C,LW
  177. Tyler Johnson TB C,RW
  178. Sam Reinhart BUF C,RW
  179. Juuse Saros NSH G
  180. Joe Thornton SJ C
  181. Charlie McAvoy BOS D
  182. Oscar Klefbom EDM D
  183. Eeli Tolvanen NSH RW
  184. Erik Haula VGK C,LW
  185. David Krejci BOS C
  186. Brian Elliott PHI G
  187. Jakob Silfverberg ANA RW
  188. Henrik Lundqvist NYR G
  189. Jeff Petry MTL D
  190. Justin Faulk CAR D
  191. Filip Zadina DET LW
  192. Nick Leddy NYI D
  193. Cam Fowler ANA D
  194. Tyler Myers WPG D
  195. Patrick Marleau TOR C,LW
  196. Will Butcher NJ D
  197. Colton Parayko STL D
  198. Adam Henrique ANA C
  199. Elias Lindholm CGY C,RW
  200. Corey Crawford CHI G
  201. Carter Hutton BUF G
  202. Shea Weber MTL D
  203. Keith Kinkaid NJ G
  204. Thomas Chabot OTT D
  205. Thomas Vanek DET LW,RW
  206. Derick Brassard PIT C
  207. David Perron STL LW
  208. Ryan Donato BOS LW,RW
  209. Josh Anderson CBJ RW
  210. Mika Zibanejad NYR C
  211. Brandon Montour ANA D
  212. Casey Mittelstadt BUF C
  213. Alex Tuch VGK RW
  214. Jacob Trouba WPG D
  215. Kyle Okposo BUF RW
  216. Mattias Ekholm NSH D
  217. Josh Manson ANA D
  218. Patrick Maroon STL LW
  219. Shea Theodore VGK D
  220. Nolan Patrick PHI C
  221. Paul Stastny VGK C
  222. Gustav Nyquist DET RW
  223. Ryan Pulock NYI D
  224. Mathieu Perreault WPG LW
  225. Jacob Markstrom VAN G
  226. Nick Schmaltz CHI C,LW
  227. Brandon Saad CHI LW
  228. Alexander Steen STL RW
  229. Aaron Dell SJ G
  230. Alexander Edler VAN D
  231. Justin Schultz PIT D
  232. Nino Niederreiter MIN LW,RW
  233. Ondrej Palat TB LW
  234. Philipp Grubauer COL G
  235. Jesse Puljujarvi EDM RW
  236. Justin Williams CAR RW
  237. Mike Green DET D
  238. Max Domi MTL C,LW
  239. Dylan Strome ARI C
  240. Martin Necas CAR C
  241. Jack Roslovic WPG C
  242. Tyson Jost COL C,LW
  243. Jared Spurgeon MIN D
  244. Jaroslav Halak BOS G
  245. Jakub Vrana WSH LW,RW
  246. Petr Mrazek CAR G
  247. Pavel Buchnevich NYR RW
  248. James Reimer FLA G
  249. Miro Heiskenen DAL D
  250. Brady Tkachuk OTT LW

Draft Auston Matthews With the Fifth Overall Pick

Connor McDavid should always be chosen first overall in any fantasy hockey draft and some combination of Kucherov, Crosby and Ovechkin are likely to follow in picks two through four. Pick No. 5 is where things get interesting. You can go with a proven elite scorer like Malkin, Kane, Stamkos, Marchand or Tavares, a player that covers a lot of categories like Wheeler or Benn, or one of last year’s big breakout stars in MacKinnon or Hall. All are decent choices but my pick is Auston Matthews.

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Matthews will have just turned 21 years old entering the season and has the talent to be a Hart Trophy candidate. He was a point per game player last season, scoring 34 goals and 63 points in 62 games (that’s a 45-goal pace for an 82-game season). That was despite playing on the Maple Leafs’ second power play unit and facing the opponent’s best defenders.

In 2018-19, with a boost to the top power-play unit and with Tavares taking some of the opposition’s attention away, 50 goals, 40 assists and 300 shots are not unreasonable targets for Matthews and it’s that high ceiling that has me taking him fifth overall in fantasy drafts.

Target Rookies in the Late Rounds of Your Draft

A number of rookies made big impacts to fantasy hockey rosters last season, including Clayton Keller, Matthew Barzal and Brock Boeser. Towards the end of your draft, rather than grabbing a mediocre veteran, it’s better to take a chance on a rookie with high upside. My rankings have Rasmus Dahlin, Elias Petterson, Andrei Svechnikov, Eeli Tolvanen and Filip Zadina as the top rookies to target, followed by Ryan Donato and Casey Mittelstadt and then a stack of them in the 235-250 range.

Position Scarcity is Important

As soon as the draft ends, the value of centres plummet and the value of goalies skyrocket. There are plenty of good centres and very few good goalies available. Wingers and defencemen fall in-between. My recommendation is to get at least one of the top 12 goalies, and then as soon as the top centres are gone (everyone up to Anze Kopitar), focus on filling out the rest of your goalies (three is usually a good number for standard leagues), your wingers and defencemen and then start to pick centres again.

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88, Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88, Tampa Bay Lightning is the top-ranked goalie for fantasy hockey (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fantasy Hockey Resources

The Hockey Writers has a dedicated fantasy hockey page that you can keep an eye on for more content and advice. Goalie Rankings and Draft Strategy and Defencemen Rankings are also available. You can compare my rankings with other experts using Fantasy Pros Expert Consensus Rankings.

Daily Faceoff and Leftwinglock are also excellent resources as they update starting goalies and line combinations on a daily basis. As fantasy hockey expands in popularity, NHL.com now has a dedicated fantasy page as well.

© The Hockey Writers 2018. All rights reserved.
The Hockey Writers