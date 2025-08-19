Fedorov Jersey Drama, Lucic PTO, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings announced that they will retire No. 91 and put Sergei Fedorov‘s jersey into the rafters. So why the controversy? Meanwhile, a former NHLer who has been reinstated to the NHL is getting a tryout with the St. Louis Blues. Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins working on a potential trade?

Red Wings Finally Honor Sergei Fedorov with No. 91 Retirement

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Tuesday that they will retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey on January 12, 2026. This news comes more than two decades after he last played for the team and years after officially hanging up his skates for good. Fedorov, who played for the Wings from 1990 to 2003, scored 954 points (400 goals, 554 assists) in 908 games.

Despite helping the team win three Stanley Cups, there were questions about whether the Red Wings would ever give him this honor. He had contract disputes with the team, culminating in a 1998 offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes and his eventual departure to the Anaheim Ducks in 2003. The bitterness from the organization’s side reportedly lingered.

Things have apparently changed and CEO Chris Ilitch called Fedorov “the perfect embodiment” of a Red Wings great. The timing, coinciding with Detroit’s centennial season, brings closure to one of its most talented and influential players.

Milan Lucic Gets PTO With the Blues

The St. Louis Blues confirmed Tuesday that veteran winger Milan Lucic will attend training camp on a professional tryout agreement (PTO). It’s a surprise announcement, given Lucic wasn’t on anyone’s radar to make a comeback heading into the 2025-26 NHL season.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lucic made stops in Boston, Edmonton, Calgary, and Los Angeles. He left the NHL to enter the NHL Players’ Assistance Program after allegations of spousal abuse. He has since been reinstated, and the Blues, potentially with a push from former GM Peter Chiarelli, are going to give him a look.

It remains to be seen if Lucic has anything left in the tank. His last few seasons in the NHL were largely uneventful. For St. Louis, the PTO represents a low-risk bet to see if he can offer something in a bottom-six role.

Bruins and Oilers Talking Winger Trade?

Rumors are swirling that the Boston Bruins may be exploring a trade involving former first-round pick Fabian Lysell, potentially sending the speedy winger to the Edmonton Oilers, according to hockey analyst Dominic Tiano. As per David Staples of the Edmonton Journal:

“Rumours are swirling the Bruins may be dangling Lysell in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers… Dominic Tiano suggested in my Discord (digital chat) that the Bruins and the Oilers have been in conversations.” source – ‘Edmonton Oilers in trade talks for Boston Bruins 1st round winger? Hmm’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 08/18-2025

Drafted 21st overall in 2021, Lysell was once seen as a rare offensive talent for the Bruins, known for his blazing speed, elite hands, and Top-6 potential. However, after three seasons in the AHL, his development has stalled, and his point production declined last year.

While Boston may see value in moving Lysell as he enters the final year of his entry-level contract, it’s unclear if Edmonton has a clear role for him. The Oilers already have a stockpile of smaller, skilled forwards, including newcomers Ike Howard and Matt Savoie, making a straight swap complicated. Trade possibilities could involve other prospects, like goalie Michael DiPietro, to balance the deal. Lysell still has the tools to succeed, but questions about his defensive game, consistency, and fit with Edmonton’s roster remain.

