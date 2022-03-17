Flames Acquire Jarnkrok: Everything You Need to Know

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is continuing to add to his roster ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, as it was announced on Wednesday night that he had acquired Calle Jarnkrok from the Seattle Kraken. Headed the other way are three picks: a second-round in 2022, third-round in 2023, and a seventh-round in 2024.

Jarnkrok is in the final year of a six-year deal that carries a cap hit of $2 million, though the Kraken are retaining half of that. The 30-year-old has 12 goals and 26 points in 49 games this season, which are very solid numbers as he has never broken the 40-point barrier in his career. With that being said, however, he checks plenty of boxes for this Flames team.

Defensively Sound Player

Jarnkrok has been one of the game’s more underrated players for several years now. While he isn’t spectacular at any one thing, he has almost zero deficiencies in his game. He is a player that can be used to shut down other teams’ top offensive players due to his sound defensive game.

Calle Jarnkrok, former Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While his defensive play at 5v5 is special, he can also play on the penalty kill. He was used often when shorthanded with the Kraken, similar to time spent with the Nashville Predators. He will now likely see some time on the penalty kill with the Flames, who are the fourth best team in the league when down a man, killing off 85.4 percent of their penalties so far this season.

Can Play Several Positions

Head coach Darryl Sutter will have plenty of options when it comes to deciding where Jarnkrok will play in this lineup, as he is a bit of a Swiss Army knife. Though he is thought of by most as a centerman, he has spent plenty of time playing both wings as well, and is truly comfortable anywhere on the ice.

While Sutter hasn’t announced what his plans are with Jarnkrok just yet, it may make some sense to ease him into things with his new team by playing him on the wing for the time being. That could result in a player like Brett Ritchie or Trevor Lewis being bumped out of the lineup.

Adds More Secondary Scoring

Prior to acquiring Tyler Toffoli last month, one concern regarding this Flames roster was secondary scoring. With eight goals and 14 points in 15 games with his new club, Toffoli has helped in that regard in a big way, something Jarnkrok should be able to do as well.

Though Jarnkrok doesn’t have the offensive skill of Toffoli, he has been extremely consistent throughout his eight-year career. He has never scored less than 10 goals in a season, and has had 15 or more on four separate occasions. He has also broken the 30-point barrier four times, and is just four shy of doing so again this season.

Jarnkrok is known as a player who is very strong on the forecheck and is tenacious on pucks. His intensity is something that should provide big-time benefit for this Flames roster once the postseason rolls around. He will likely be used as a middle-six forward down the stretch of the season and has a great chance to put up numbers on a forward lineup that has suddenly become quite deep.

Cousins With Lindholm

One interesting tidbit from this trade is that Jarnkrok will be joining his cousin in Elias Lindholm, along with another one of his best friends in Jacob Markstrom. The three have been close since kids, and according to Jarnkrok they have spoken in the past about how cool it would be to play together (from ‘Kristen Anderson: Jarnkrok to be reunited with Lindholm, Markstrom in Calgary’ , Calgary Sun, 03/16/22).

“We’ve said that to each other for the last eight or nine years, to be honest with you,” Jarnkrok said. “But we never really thought it was going to happen. But it’s really cool that it’s going to happen now.”

He also went on to say that him and Lindholm are “like brothers.” Often times, when players are traded to teams at the deadline, it can take some time for them to mesh as they are sometimes uncomfortable in their new surroundings. Having both Lindholm and Markstrom around to help get him adjusted to his new teammates and city should help in a big way, making this an even better fit. Regardless of whether or not any additional moves are made, this has been a great deadline for the Flames.