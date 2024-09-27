Flames’ Devin Cooley Has Opportunity to Become Fan Favourite

When the Calgary Flames originally signed Devin Cooley to a two-year contract in free agency, most assumed it was to fill a third-string role. That may still be the case, as the organization found themselves down a goaltender following a trade that sent starter Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils.

As the summer went on, however, some started to suggest he could potentially beat out Dan Vladar for a job. While not as likely, the opportunity to potentially beat out Dustin Wolf also existed, as Wolf is the only netminder of the three who is waiver exempt.

Based on Wolf’s play in the preseason so far, it’s hard to envision him being sent down. The possibility of beating out Vladar, however, certainly seems possible given how well Cooley has played so far in preseason action.

Cooley has appeared in two preseason games thus far, posting a very respectable .917 save percentage (SV%). He was particularly good in the Flames’ split-quad game versus the Edmonton Oilers, making several highlight reel saves which excited many fans on social media. All of a sudden, it seems many are pulling for him, and should he crack the opening night roster, he has the potential to quickly become a fan favourite in Calgary.

Cooley Has a Hilarious Personality

There is often a perception in hockey that goaltenders can be a little bit quirky. After all, they are completely isolated in net, not having the same interactions that other players do throughout a game. While certainly not a bad thing, Cooley can be described as a little bit quirky, but in the best way possible.

Flames fans have already been treated to a few incredible interviews involving Cooley. It’s clear in all of them not only how passionate he is about hockey, but how positive and infectious of an attitude it seems to have. It seems every time he talks, he is almost unusually happy and in good spirits. He is also somewhat self-deprecating, which always goes a long way with fans. That was evident following an interview he gave after his start against the Oilers.

“I mean, that’s kind of why I came here, is to show that I don’t suck that much,” said a grinning Cooley.

Devin Cooley during his time with the San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Going back to last season with the San Jose Sharks where he appeared in six games, he seemed to still have that same personality regardless of wins or losses.

“I look up, I’m like, ‘Wow, a goal on 40 shots or whatever.’ I’m like, ‘I feel good.’ It’s just like, nobody cares, you know. Nothing’s really going to matter. We’re all going to die,” Cooley said when describing his mentality following a start with the Sharks late in the season.

That quote sums up Cooley to a tee. It’s certainly an unusual quote and one that got many fans talking, but when thinking about it further, it’s a great attitude to have. It goes to show that, whether things are going really good or really bad, he lives in the present, and doesn’t seem to get caught up in all the emotions that hockey can provide.

On top of the incredible quotes, another interesting fact about Cooley, and one that many Flames fans have already taken a liking to, is the fact that he owns a pet bunny. The bunny, whose name is Tito, is featured plenty on both Cooley and his girlfriend Natalie’s Instagram pages. The couple seem to take Tito everywhere, and even have a leash to take him for walks.

Cooley Is a Great Story

If the reasons above weren’t enough to warm the hearts of Flames fans, the 27-year-old netminder also has a great story. He was never drafted, and was forced to go through nearly four seasons split between the ECHL and the American Hockey League (AHL) before finally getting a brief NHL stint with the Sharks last season.

While his resume at 27 may not look like a player ready to become a full-time NHLer, goalies are often late developers, and Cooley seemed to take some major strides last season. Based on his play in training camp thus far, he looks like he may be taking an even bigger step forward, and appears to have a legitimate shot to earn an NHL roster spot out of training camp for the first time in his career.