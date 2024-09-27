Lightning’s Conor Geekie Has a Strong Case to Make NHL Roster

To compete for the Stanley Cup year in and year out, the Tampa Bay Lightning had to deplete their prospect pool and draft capital to acquire “win now” assets to bolster their roster. Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Lightning had no clear-cut, franchise-altering prospects in their system. However, that narrative shifted when the club sent star defender Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club. In return, the Lightning received several valuable assets to boost the organization’s future.

The biggest asset in that return was 6-foot-4 center Conor Geekie, who was selected 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The first blue-chip prospect in the Lightning organization for years, Geekie is a dominant two-way center with a high ceiling. He played his first preseason game for the Lightning on Wednesday (Sept. 25) and did not disappoint. After watching him in action for the first time, I believe he may have a case to crack the opening night roster for the NHL squad.

Geekie’s 2023-24 Season Review

Geekie spent the entire season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), part of the tier-one Canadian Junior level known as the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). He split time between the Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos, as Geekie was traded mid-season for multiple players and picks. Wenatchee received Josh Fluker, Sam Ward, and Maddix McCagherty, two first-round picks (2025 and 2026), a second-round pick in 2025, and a seventh-round pick in 2027 in exchange for Geekie.

Conor Geekie, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 26 games with Wenatchee, Geekie recorded 20 goals and 29 assists for 49 points. After being traded, he notched 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 points in 29 games. Furthermore, he added six goals and nine points in nine playoff games for the Broncos. The blue-chip prospect closed the season with two playoff games for the Tuscon Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he was held scoreless. Geekie even represented Team Canada at the U20 World Junior Championship, scoring three points in five games. With his track record summed up, how did Geekie look in his first game in a Tampa Bay sweater?

Geekie Stands Out in First Preseason Game

A preseason showdown between the Lightning and Florida Panthers attracted 15,899 fans at a neutral site in Orlando’s Kia Center. When it was time to perform on the big stage, Geekie delivered with a stellar three-point performance. The 20-year-old forward scored two goals and an assist, including a buzzer-beater game-winning goal on a rush down the ice to seal an 8-7 victory for the Lightning. He also scored a shorthanded goal by pickpocketing Panthers’ goaltender Kenneth Appleby in the middle of the game. In addition, he set up Darren Raddysh for a one-time blast from the blue line that beat Appleby cleanly. With his all-star performance in the preseason, does this mean we could see Geekie in the opening-night lineup for the Lightning?

Weak Bottom-Six Leaves Door Open for Geekie

With Tampa Bay’s bottom-six depleting each season, there’s no better time for Geekie to impact the forward depth. There are solid pieces like Nick Paul and Cam Atkinson, but outside the two veterans, we expect the bottom six to be a revolving door. This scenario means prospects like Geekie can get into a groove and gain NHL experience at just 20 years old.

One option could be to move Paul back to the wing, which he played for parts of last season with the top six. Geekie could center the third line when the time is right, adding more size and a defensive presence to his trio. Paul and Geekie are both big bodies who play responsible two-way hockey. Pair them with a speedy winger in Atkinson, and this line could seriously buzz and somewhat resemble the deep Lightning forward cores from a few seasons ago. With the Lightning’s first game a few weeks away, we’re interested to see if head coach Jon Cooper will trust his 20-year-old prospect Geekie in an NHL role to start the 2024-25 season.