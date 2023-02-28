Flames’ Trevor Lewis Could Prove Useful for Several Playoff Teams

The Calgary Flames haven’t made things easy on general manager Brad Treliving. While some have criticized the GM himself for the moves he made this offseason, you would’ve been hard-pressed to find many who would have expected them to be on the outside looking in when it came to the playoff picture at the trade deadline. However, that is exactly where the Flames find themselves, as they trail the Seattle Kraken by four points for the final wild-card position in the Western Conference while also having played one more game.

By no means are the Flames out of the race, but things aren’t looking great at this point. This has made Treliving have to rethink his stance, as months ago, everyone would have thought he would be buying ahead of the March 3 deadline. Now, with only days to go, he has a tougher decision on whether to buy, stand pat, or perhaps sell. If he chooses to sell, he has one particular asset that could attract the interest of a number of teams around the league.

Trevor Lewis a Potential Trade Worth Exploring

In what was almost certainly a Darryl Sutter-led move, the Flames chose to sign Trevor Lewis to a one-year deal before the 2021-22 campaign. It seemed like a safe move for the bottom six, as the now 36-year-old was an inexpensive option who brought winning experience. He went on to produce six goals and 16 points in 80 regular season games and came alive offensively in the playoffs with two goals and five points in 12 outings.

Trevor Lewis, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

By no means was Lewis bad in his first season as a Flame, but most expected the Flames to move on and instead give his role to a younger player in the organization. That wasn’t the case, however, as they instead brought him back on another one-year, $800,000 deal. He has played a similar role, though he has chipped in slightly more offensively with eight goals and 16 points through 60 games thus far. On top of that, he has continued to have a role on the penalty kill.

While adding Lewis wouldn’t make any team’s fanbase overly excited, he is a player several GMs around the league would love to have on their team. As mentioned, he brings winning experience, having won Stanley Cups with the L.A. Kings in 2012 and 2014, and is perfectly capable of centering a fourth line on a team built to win. Factor that in with his $800,000 cap hit, and you find yourself with a solid depth option.

Lewis May Bring Back More Than Expected

With the Flames still in the playoff hunt, many fans are hesitant about them selling. Specifically, many have been against the notion of moving players that still have some term in Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin. Though those four would bring back some good hauls, it would also leave the team’s immediate future looking quite bleak, whereas if kept, things could turn back around as soon as the 2023-24 campaign.

What makes Lewis intriguing to move is the fact that even without him, this Flames team could heat up and still find their way into the playoffs. As mentioned, the veteran centerman is a solid player but far from a game-breaker. Any asset you are able to get in return from him may be worth it at this point, and as a trade between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night proved, the return may be more than most would expect.

Trevor Lewis, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That trade mentioned saw the Lightning acquire forward Tanner Jeannot – a player who has just 14 points this season – in exchange for Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, and third, fourth and fifth-round selections in 2023. It was an absolutely jaw-dropping move, given that most figured Jeannot may garner a second-round pick at best.

While shocking, this deal could benefit a team like the Flames, as many think it may have raised the market for available players moving forward. That could mean that a player like Lewis could fetch more than originally expected, with perhaps a second or third-round pick in the 2023 draft coming back the other way. That, of course, isn’t anywhere close to the package Jeannot brought back, but it should be mentioned he potted 24 goals a season ago and provides a level of toughness that Lewis doesn’t have in his game.

Worth It for Flames To Reach Out to Teams

At the very least, Treliving should, and very well already has, thrown out some feelers to teams in regard to Lewis. As mentioned, he is a player that Stanley Cup-contending teams seem to like to add as they prepare for lengthy playoff runs. Given the Flames’ current spot in the standings, it would be wise for Treliving to, at the very least, test the market and see what one may be willing to offer for the dependable veteran.