Flames News & Rumours: Andersson, Coleman, Kadri & More

In this new edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, trade talk surrounding defenceman Rasmus Andersson is reaching a boiling point. Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri’s name is also generating some buzz heading into the deadline. Things on Blake Coleman, however, seem cooler. Last, but not least, Zayne Parekh has been sent to the Calgary Wranglers on a conditioning stint.

Andersson Likely to Be Traded in Coming Days

There has been trade chatter surrounding Rasmus Andersson all season long, but it’s reached an entirely new level in recent days. Many believe that the 29-year-old may have suited up for his last game with the organization on Saturday afternoon versus the New York Islanders.

Andersson, a pending unrestricted free agent, has 10 goals and 30 points in 48 games this season. He’s in line for a major raise on his next extension, as he currently carries a cap hit of just $4.55 million. As you would imagine, there have been plenty of teams interested in acquiring him.

Despite the heavy interest, however, it sounds as though it’s become a two-way race between the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. Things can change on those fronts, but those two teams were mentioned repeatedly by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Saturday.

Kadri Could Be Moved Ahead of Deadline

While trading Andersson is priority number one for general manager Craig Conroy, that may not wind up being the only move he makes. Nazem Kadri, who is in the fourth year of a seven-year deal, is beginning to hear his name discussed more in more in trade rumours.

“If Conroy is able to get what he needs from Andersson via trade, and gets what he needs from Kadri if, in fact, Kadri is traded, then I think he’s in a position where he can back off a little bit,” TSN’s Darren Dreger said of Conroy.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

This isn’t the first we’ve heard as of late regarding Kadri, either. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period recently said that the Flames would be willing to retain on Kadri’s $7 million cap hit, though they would only do so should the offer coming their way be very enticing. The 35-year-old has a disappointing 33 points on the season, but could become very rejuvenated should he be moved to a contender.

Coleman May Be Sticking Around

Late last week, there were reports that several teams, most notably the Montreal Canadiens, had expressed trade interest in Blake Coleman. At that time, it was unknown as to whether or not the Flames were on board with moving him. While it still remains somewhat of a mystery, there is a bit more clarity on the situation.

“I would downplay the speculation around Coleman,” Dreger said Thursday on Early Trading. “Anything is possible, but I would say his place on that trade list – in terms of how high he is – is a little misplaced at this point. It’s unlikely he gets dealt.”

Coleman, who is currently sidelined due to injury, is having himself a nice season with 13 goals and 21 points through 44 games. The 34-year-old is under contract through the 2026-27 season on a deal with a $4.9 million cap hit.

Parekh Loaned to Wranglers

As has been expected over the past week, the Flames announced on Saturday morning that Zayne Parekh was being assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) on a conditioning loan. Parekh will now remain with the Calgary Wranglers for two weeks, with his first game slated to come on Sunday against the Bakersfield Condors.

Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

It’s been a frustrating season for Parekh, who has played in just 11 games with the Flames this season. That said, he is coming off of an incredible performance at the World Juniors where he recorded 13 points in just seven games while helping lead Canada to a bronze medal. That great showing, paired with some time in the AHL, could have him looking like a much better player when he returns to the Flames.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames, who have won two in a row, have four games this coming week. All four will be played at the Saddledome, with the first coming on Monday night against the New Jersey Devils. They will then take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, before taking on the Washington Capitals Friday. Their final game of the week will be against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.