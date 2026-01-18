Key Takeaways From the Blackhawks’ 5-2 Lost to the Bruins

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Boston Bruins at the United Center on Saturday, Jan. 17. There was a lot of pomp and circumstance ahead of the game, as the Blackhawks were having a “Banner Years” celebration as part of their Centennial Celebration. Former Stanley Cup-winners Duncan Keith, Marian Hossa, Brent Seabrook, Andrew Shaw and many, many others were on hand for the festivities.

But it wasn’t enough to get the Blackhawks over the hump. They fell 5-2 to the Bruins, losing their fourth home game in a row. It’s safe to say the Blackhawks are in a slump right now. Let’s get to some notable takeaways.

1st Period Goals by Greene & Kaiser

The Blackhawks didn’t have the greatest start to the game. They didn’t register their first shot on goal until the 11:31 mark of the first period (from Ilya Mikheyev). By this time, the Bruins already had eight shots on net. Even when they were awarded a power play, the first unit looked disjointed. But the second unit finally got their cycle going, and Ryan Greene got the scoring started, finding the back of the net right after the power play expired. He was assisted by Andre Burakovsky and Connor Bedard.

The 22-year-old tallied an empty net goal against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 10, but before that he hadn’t scored since Nov. 30 versus the Anaheim Ducks. Despite playing very well and generating numerous chances in that span, Greene’s definitely been snakebit. This one must have felt really good.

Exactly two minutes later, defenseman Wyatt Kaiser added to the lead with a snipe from the slot. He was assisted by Nick Foligno, who made a good play along the wall.

This was Kaiser’s fifth goal of the season, which currently leads all defensemen. Louis Crevier is in second place with four goals. Considering both these players are more stay-at-home defensemen, it’s interesting that they lead in goals scored. Perhaps they should start up a friendly competition!

Another Inconsistent Game From the Blackhawks

Beyond the Blackhawks capitalizing on their chances in the first, they did NOT do so in the second or the third period. Instead, the Bruins led the play and scored five unanswered goals; three in the second and two in the third. Blackhawks’ veteran forward Jason Dickinson always gives an very detailed and honest assessment of the team’s performance. Here were his thoughts postgame.

What I do notice, we were playing very predictable, and now it seems we’re trying to make one extra move or one extra play. Where we were getting success was crashing the net or pucks low to high, and then just working systematically through that. A lot of times we’re trying to continue with that, but it feels like we’re one step away from it, or one bounce away, or one guy’s reading a little bit differently than the next. So we’re just a little bit disconnected, I’m finding. But I don’t have an exact reason or answer as to why that is the case. But it could all stem from just overthinking and trying to do too much, and trying to take it upon ourselves instead of just buying into the simpleness that was working.

Are the Blackhawks just on the cusp of a big breakout once they figure this out? Well, if it was as simple as that it sure would be nice! Head coach Jeff Blashill added,

I think when you’re pressing a little bit, instead of taking what’s given to you, you’re hoping that there’s an extra play because you want to score…I think when we’ve found success, when you have opportunities to attack, you have to attack.

Inconsistency has been the theme for the Blackhawks this season. Which is to be expected from such a young team. We shall see if they can work through this sooner rather than later.

The Donato-Moore-Lardis Line Picked up Some Steam

One positive on the night was that the Ryan Donato-Oliver Moore-Nick Lardis line seemed to find their groove as the game went along. Blashill gave his assessment of that as well.

I thought they did a pretty good job. I thought they all kind of had a little bit of jump going. They are a fairly talented group, and I thought they all had a little jump. I thought Mooresy had a lot of jump, to be honest with you. He was kind of was the engine on that line, which I think he’s got to be.

Moore ended the night with one shot on goal, three shot attempts, one hit, one blocked shot and won 4-of-6 faceoffs for a 67% success rate. From the eye test alone, he was really flying out there.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Oliver Moore is improving as he goes along. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Moore and Lardis are two rookies coming up together with the Blackhawks. They were being supported by veteran Teuvo Teravainen before he sustained an upper body injury. Now Donato is trying to do the same with his tenacity and experience. Either way, this line will be one to watch moving forward.

Other Notes From Blackhawks vs. Bruins

Defenseman Artyom Levshunov played a team-high 25:42 minutes on this night. In retrospect, that seems like a lot. As always, the young blueliner had his ups and downs in this contest. Said Blashill, “I just think it’s a matter of him understanding that if he’s going to attack the game, he’s got to make sure he’s not giving up goals … I think he can do both, but he’s 20 years old. He’s trying to figure that out.”

Congratulations to defenseman Connor Murphy on playing in his 535th game and actually surpassing Hossa, who was in attendance on this night. Murphy is the most tenured of the current Blackhawks, now in his ninth season with the Blackhawks.

Connor Bedard recorded a team-high six shots on goal and eight shot attempts in this contest. In four games since his return from a shoulder injury, the 20-year-old has three assists, but no goals.

Injury updates: Frank Nazar participated with the team in some drills in practice on Jan. 17. Coach Blashill ruled him out for Monday’s contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, but after that he wasn’t sure. It appears Nazar’s return is near! Meanwhile, Teravainen is out with an upper body injury. He’s considered day-to-day.

The energy from the “Banner Years” celebration seemed to work in the first period for the Blackhawks, but then it fizzled out. Perhaps they can corral some of it on Monday night when they face former Blackhawks’ captain Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets.

After all, it’s about time they snap out of this slump!