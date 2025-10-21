Flames News & Rumours: Zamula, Sharangovich, Miromanov & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, the Flames are reportedly showing trade interest in Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Egor Zamula. In other news, Sportsnet analyst Kevin Bieksa ripped Yegor Sharangovich for a poor effort on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Daniil Miromanov was placed on waivers on Monday. Last, but not least, Jonathan Huberdeau was able to make his season debut on Saturday after missing the first five games with an undisclosed injury.

Flames Have Interest in Zamula

Despite already having several defencemen under contract, the Flames may still be looking to add on the back end. A recent report from Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff stated that general manager Craig Conroy has interest in making a trade for Zamula.

Related: NHL Analyst Rips Into Flames Forward Sharangovich for Lack of Effort

“Sounds like the Flames are looking for a young, left-shot defenceman with size,” Di Marco wrote on X. “They have too many bodies on 1-way deals on defence and want to move some out. Bean and Miromanov being two, I’m told. Philadelphia’s Zamula, who played junior in Calgary, I’ve heard Calgary likes.”

Zamula, 25, has logged 158-career NHL games to date, all of which have come with the Flyers. The undrafted, 6-foot-3 blueliner spent three seasons playing in the Western Hockey League with the Calgary Hitmen. He’s in the final season of a contract which carries a $1.7 million cap hit, and will be a restricted free agent once that deal expires.

Sharangovich Ripped by Bieksa

The Flames as a whole gave their worst effort of the season on Saturday night, a game in which they were defeated 6-1 by the Vegas Golden Knights. There were very few Flames who had a good outing, but one who really struggled, and has struggled all season long, was Sharangovich. The 27-year-old’s lack of intensity caught the eyes of many, including Bieksa.

Yegor Sharangovich, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

“I would absolutely lose my mind on the bench if I saw that. I don’t even know if the coaches saw that because there’s so much going on,” Bieksa said. “If you watch that in the video, that’s a culture thing to me. I would show that clip in practice, and I would say, ‘Where are my guys that care? Where are my guys that care about losing? I’ll play [Ryan] Lomberg. I’ll double shift Lomberg the rest of the game if that’s the way guys are going to compete … If you’re going to get an effort like that from a guy, get rid of him. You’re disgracing the NHL with an effort like that. Down 6-1, be a little mad.”

Whether it was due to the fact that it was spotlighted on TV or not, head coach Ryan Huska seems equally displeased with Sharangovich, as he chose to sit him out of the lineup as a healthy scratch on Monday versus the Winnipeg Jets. Whenever called upon next, he needs to find a way to show a higher compete level.

Miromanov Waived, Gridin Reassigned

The Flames have made some roster moves over the past week, the first of which saw them reassign forward Matvei Gridin to the Calgary Wranglers. This gives the 19-year-old the opportunity to get in more reps as he continues his development, while it also opened up a roster spot for Huberdeau, who made his season debut on Saturday.

In what was a poor effort from the Flames, Huberdeau had arguably the best game of the group, scoring his first goal of the season less than five minutes in. The hope is that he can continue to roll offensively just as he did in 2024-25.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 6-1 Loss to the Golden Knights

Another roster move for the Flames, which came on Monday, saw them place Miromanov on waivers. The 28-year-old has played just one game so far this season, one in which he struggled immensely. Should he go unclaimed, he will be reassigned to the Wranglers and may not play another game in a Flames uniform.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames have three games remaining this week, the first of which will come on Wednesday at the Saddledome versus the Montreal Canadiens. They’ll then head to Winnipeg to take on the Jets on Friday, before returning home to play the New York Rangers on Sunday evening.