Flames Have Many Options to Grab From Devils in Markstrom Trade

Just a few months ago, it seemed as though Jacob Markstrom was going to be a New Jersey Devil. The Calgary Flames were working the lines in an attempt to move the 34-year-old goaltender, and seemed to have a deal worked out. However, it never wound up occurring, with reports surfacing that Flames ownership turned it down after learning they would need to retain some of Markstrom’s salary.

As many expected, talks between the two teams have reportedly started back up. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun joined SC with Jay Onrait and explained that, not only do the Devils remain interested in Markstrom, but the Swedish netminder is still open to waiving his no-movement clause to go to New Jersey.

“The Devils remain interested in Markstrom and as importantly, Jacob Markstrom has a full no-move, but my understanding is he’s willing to go to New Jersey,” LeBrun said.

Flames & Devils Great Trading Partners

As was the case heading into the trade deadline, the Flames and Devils are excellent trading partners. The Devils, who came into the 2023-24 season with a ton of hype, wound up missing the playoffs, in large part due to struggles in the crease. With some great young talent in players like Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, and Jesper Bratt, they are expected to get back into the postseason next year, but will need a true number-one goalie to do so.

Despite Markstrom’s pedestrian-looking 2.78 goals-against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (SV%) in 48 appearances this past season, they don’t tell the entire story. His 28.93 goals saved above expected (GSAx) was third amongst all NHL goaltenders, trailing only Connor Hellebuyck and Jordan Binnington.

The Devils have several young pieces, as well as some draft picks, that would be of interest to the partially rebuilding Flames. One name that was floated out prior to the deadline was Alexander Holtz, who was selected seventh overall in 2020. The 22-year-old is coming off a season in which he scored 16 goals and 28 points in 82 games.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Holtz struggled to get much opportunity under now former Devils head coach Lindy Ruff last season, but still has a ton of potential. He’s certainly someone the Flames would have interest in, but he’s far from the only piece worth inquiring about.

The Devils are also heading into this year’s draft with the 10th overall selection. The Flames would love to be able to snag that pick, as they are set to pick ninth overall. Having two high-end picks like that would go a long way in helping direct the future of the franchise, as this year’s draft is supposed to have some top-tier talent in the early stages.

Another exciting young talent the Devils have is Seamus Casey. Given that the Flames were able to add some blue line prospects to their organization, most notably Hunter Brzustewicz, at the trade deadline, they may not be as interested in trading for another blueliner. That said, the 20-year-old is undeniably talented, having recorded seven goals and 45 points in 40 games with the University of Michigan this past season.

Plenty of Time to Work Out a Deal

While the Flames may wish to get a trade with Markstrom done ahead of the draft, it isn’t crucial that they do so. This is something that could continue to be discussed well into the summer, should it take that long to occur.

The most important thing for the Flames is that they maximize the return, as moving a borderline-elite goalie like Markstrom should allow them to get several pieces back to help shape their future. Though there’s no guarantee he will get moved, there has been plenty of speculation over the last several months about the possibility, making it appear that it is more likely than not that he will be wearing a different jersey for the 2024-25 season.