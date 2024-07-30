Calgary Flames’ Point Projections for 2024-25

The 2024-25 season could prove to be a long one for the Calgary Flames and its fanbase. The franchise finally made the decision many had been hoping for, that being a rebuild, though it could cause for some tough times over the next few years.

While its fair to still hold optimism going into a season where anything can happen, the fact of the matter is this roster simply isn’t talented enough to qualify for a playoff position. That said, they still have a number of highly-skilled individuals who could help ease the pain for fans with some big campaigns stats-wise. Here’s a look at the point projections for every player on the Flames’ roster for the upcoming season.

Nazem Kadri

26 G – 44 – 70 PTS

Nazem Kadri was the Flames’ best player from start to finish in 2023-24, and that will continue to be the case in 2024-25. The 33-year-old may not have the elite-level skill that other stars around the league possess, but is a 200-foot player who head coach Ryan Huska feels comfortable putting on the ice in any situation.

Kadri is projected to regress slightly from last season, where he managed 75 points, the second-highest total of his career. A weaker supporting cast plays a part in that, though it will also result in him being given plenty of offensive opportunities, which should result in him still putting up some impressive numbers.

Jonathan Huberdeau

23 G – 46 A – 69 PTS

Wishful thinking? Possibly. Jonathan Huberdeau has been a shadow of his former self since joining the Flames, and has what many consider to be the worst contract in the league.

Yegor Sharangovich, Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrei Kuzmenko of the Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At just 31, however, it’s too early to assume he’s washed up. While 69 points wouldn’t justify his $10.5 million cap hit, it would be a significant improvement from what he’s done the past two seasons.

Andrei Kuzmenko

34 G – 29 A – 63 PTS

Don’t let his ugly stats with the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24 fool you. Andrei Kuzmenko is a highly-talented player, and proved that not only in his rookie season, but in the 29 games he played with the Flames last season. He’s also playing for a new contract, which will help add plenty of motivation.

Yegor Sharangovich

24 G – 30 A – 54 PTS

After an impressive first season in Calgary, general manager Craig Conroy elected to give Yegor Sharangovich a five-year, $28.75 million deal. It was an impressive campaign for the recently turned 26-year-old, who never quite seemed to put it all together during his three seasons with the New Jersey Devils. There could be a slight regression in his goal totals, however, as he had a very high 17.3% shooting percentage last season.

Anthony Mantha

24 G – 29 A – 53 PTS

Joining the Flames could prove to be a wise bet for Anthony Mantha. The 29-year-old has never produced to the level his skill suggests he’s capable of, but that could change this upcoming season where he figures to get plenty of offensive opportunities. He’s a likely trade candidate come the 2025 Trade Deadline, but should he remain in Calgary, these projected totals are certainly reachable.

Blake Coleman

21 G – 23 A – 44 PTS

The 2023-24 season was the best from a statistical standpoint for Blake Coleman, who set a career high in both goals (30) and points (54). Given that he’d never had 40 points in a season prior, expecting the same output from the 32-year-old may be too tall of a task, though like others on this list, he will get plenty of looks.

Connor Zary

16 G – 23 A – 39 PTS

Connor Zary was red hot to start off his NHL career when he was recalled in early November this past season.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Those numbers cooled off as the season went on, but even when he wasn’t producing as heavily, he still looked the part of an everyday NHLer. The stats projected above should be viewed as a positive for the young, talented forward.

Mikael Backlund

15 G – 22 A – 37 PTS

Despite his production trailing off last season, Mikael Backlund seems to always be a lock to contribute around 15 goals, which is what he’s being pegged at here. He won’t be given as many offensive opportunities as some above him on this list, but is every bit as important to this team given his defensive play, and even more importantly, his leadership.

Matt Coronato

19 G – 15 A – 34 PTS

It isn’t a guarantee that Matt Coronato starts the season with the Flames, though given what he showed last season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Calgary Wranglers, it feels likely. The 21-year-old is still early in his development, but has true star potential. A season in which he pots nearly 20 goals would provide plenty of optimism as to where his career is heading.

Jakob Pelletier

12 G – 19 A – 31 PTS

Jakob Pelletier has proven he can produce big numbers in the AHL, but the jury is still out on whether he can become a regular NHL player. His small stature may make that a tough task, though he has enough skill to justify this projected stat line should he remain with the Flames for the entirety of the season.

Martin Pospisil

10 G – 14 A – 24 PTS

Though his game is mostly focused on physical play, Martin Pospisil proved last season that he has some offensive touch to help provide secondary scoring. He is likely to spend most of the season in a bottom-six role, but should still be able to contribute some points along the way.

Ryan Lomberg

11 G – 9 A – 20 PTS

The Flames, who had ample cap space this offseason, chose to sign Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, $4 million deal. It was a bigger number than anyone would have projected the 29-year-old getting, though could be worth it given that he brings Stanley Cup winning experience to the dressing room.

Ryan Lomberg, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He won’t score much, but should become a fan favourite thanks to his pesky play style.

Kevin Rooney

6 G – 6 A – 12 PTS

Kevin Rooney will need to have a good training camp in order to make the Flames, though it was apparent last season that Huska likes having him in the lineup. He provides next to nothing offensively, but his ability to win faceoffs paired with his strong penalty killing has allowed him to suit up for nearly 300 games in his NHL career.

MacKenzie Weegar

12 G – 35 A – 47 PTS

The odds of seeing MacKenzie Weegar score 20 goals for the second-straight season are slim to none. The 30-year-old had never hit the double-digit total in a season prior. That said, he does boast plenty of offensive skill from the back end, and should see plenty of opportunity on the power play, making this projection feel quite safe.

Rasmus Andersson

8 G – 32 A – 40 PTS

After a bit of a down 2023-24 season for his standards, the Flames need Rasmus Andersson to play like the top-pairing defenceman he’s capable of on what will be a very inexperienced blue line.

He’s by no means an elite offensive defenceman, but has proven in the past he can put up solid points to go with his steady defensive presence.

Daniil Miromanov

12 G – 25 A – 37 PTS

Daniil Miromanov is a tough player to project given that he’s only played 49 games in his career. He’s proven he can produce quality numbers in the AHL, however, and showed some of that offensive skill after being acquired by the Flames late last season from the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s one of the most intriguing players on this roster heading into 2024-25.

Jake Bean

6 G – 18 A – 24 PTS

Despite being a 6/7 defenceman throughout the first four seasons of his NHL career, Jake Bean figures to see a significant bump in his usage with the Flames.

Jake Bean, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He’s never produced to the level many figured he would when he was selected 13th overall in 2016, but figures to put up an ok stat line this coming season based on opportunity alone.

Kevin Bahl

3 G – 12 A – 15 PTS

Another Flames defenceman who is likely to see a bump in his usage this coming season is Kevin Bahl, who was part of the package acquired in the Jacob Markstrom trade. The 24-year-old doesn’t provide much offensively, but is a fearful opponent to go up against thanks to his 6-foot-6, 230-pound stature.

Brayden Pachal

2 G – 11 A – 13 PTS

It was apparent in the 33 games Braydan Pachal suited up for the Flames last season that he has little in terms of offensive skill, though to his credit, he proved capable of playing in a bottom-pairing role. Despite having just 62 games of NHL experience, he has an opportunity to be an everyday player in 2024-25.

Ilya Solovyov

3 G – 9 A – 12 PTS

Ilya Solovyov is by no means a lock to make the Flames’ roster, but of all their prospects on the back end, he seems the most likely. His three seasons in the AHL show that he, too, lacks offensive skill, but he is strong in his own zone and doesn’t hesitate to throw his body in front of pucks.

Joel Hanley

0 G – 4 A – 4 PTS

It will take until after training camp to see how things shake out, but seeing Solovyov and Joel Hanley take turns in the lineup as the Flames’ sixth and seventh defencemen wouldn’t be a surprise.

The 33-year-old journeyman has just 29 points in 193 games, making this projection, albeit harsh, a likely reality.

Plenty of Opportunity Available

On top of the roster spots that will be up for grabs in training camp, there will be plenty of opportunity available to all Flames players this coming season. Given the amount of inexperience throughout the lineup, particularly on the back end, many individuals will have the chance to make an impression on the coaching staff to find themselves in higher roles than they may have ever anticipated getting the chance to grab at the NHL level. That, in itself, should go a long way in helping keep things at least somewhat competitive this coming season.