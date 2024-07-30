Rangers’ Way-Too-Early 2025 NHL Trade Deadline Targets

The summer sun is still high, and the 2024-2025 NHL season is months away, but it’s never too early to start dreaming about the trade possibilities that could shape the New York Rangers’ playoff aspirations. With a roster already brimming with talent, general manager Chris Drury will have an opportunity to make it even better at the 2025 Trade Deadline, which is seven months away. As we look ahead to the upcoming season, speculating on potential trade targets is an exciting exercise for fans and analysts alike.

The Rangers, with their eyes set on a deep playoff run, may look to add key pieces to their lineup. Among the names that could be on the Rangers’ radar are seasoned veterans, dynamic forwards, and solid defensemen. Patrick Kane, if the Detroit Red Wings find themselves out of playoff contention, could bring his scoring touch and playoff experience back to New York. Taylor Hall, another high-profile forward, could provide an extra layer of offensive depth and versatility.

Frank Vatrano’s goal-scoring capabilities, adaptability, and familiarity make him a potential target, while Christian Dvorak’s reliable two-way play could bolster the Rangers’ depth in crucial situations. On the blue line, Jakob Chychrun stands out as a game-changing addition, provided the Washington Capitals do not secure him with an extension.

And for those who love to dream big, there’s always the far-fetched fantasy of landing Sidney Crosby. Imagining Crosby in Rangers blue may seem like a pipe dream, but it’s a tantalizing thought that captures the excitement and hope of the offseason.

As the 2024-2025 season approaches, these potential trade targets fuel the imagination and spark discussions among Rangers fans and analysts. Whether any of these targets become reality, only time will tell, but the anticipation of further strengthening the roster keeps the excitement alive.

Patrick Kane

Kane joined the Rangers at the 2023 Trade Deadline and has now been tied to them for two consecutive offseasons. Fans might be growing tired of the constant speculation, but if the Red Wings find themselves out of playoff contention come March, expect the rumor mill surrounding Kane to New York to heat up once again. While Kane’s original stint on Broadway was disappointing, ending in a first-round exit, he proved last season that he still has plenty to offer by recording 47 points in 50 games for the Red Wings. With his hip now healthy, Kane could be a valuable addition for the Rangers, potentially providing the experience and scoring touch needed for a Stanley Cup.

Taylor Hall

Hall is entering the final year of his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, a team not expected to make the playoffs next season, making it likely that he will be moved at the deadline. As a right winger, a position of need for the Rangers, Hall’s potential acquisition could address a critical gap in the roster. Known for his prolific seasons in the past, Hall’s recent performance has been hindered by injuries, limiting him to only 10 games in the 2023-24 season. However, with a fresh start and a return to full health, Hall could rediscover his scoring touch with the Rangers. His track record of consistent playoff performance makes him an enticing target, potentially providing the experience and offensive boost needed for a deep postseason run.

Christian Dvorak

Dvorak is in the final year of his contract with the Montreal Canadiens, making him a likely candidate to be traded at the deadline next year. As a two-way center, Dvorak brings versatility to the table, capable of playing in the bottom-six and providing valuable injury insurance for Filip Chytil. He could also slot in as a reliable fourth-line center who can contribute offensively. Despite facing injuries last season, Dvorak remains a solid 30-point player known for his defensive prowess and excellence in the faceoff circle, boasting a 52.7% career win rate that has only improved in recent years. His skill set and experience make him a valuable potential addition to the Rangers’ lineup, providing depth and stability as they push for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Frank Vatrano

Another player the Rangers acquired at a past deadline, this time in 2022, Vatrano is a potential option for the Rangers in 2024-25. Vatrano quickly became a fan favorite after joining the Rangers, recording 13 points in 20 games during the 2021-22 playoffs. Since departing for the Anaheim Ducks in free agency, Vatrano has accumulated 101 points in 163 games over the past two seasons, including 59 goals. His chemistry with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad is well-established, and he has become an even better player than he was two years ago. Vatrano is a shoot-first player with a great shot, potentially providing the offensive spark the Rangers need to contend for a Stanley Cup.

Jakob Chychrun

The only defenseman on this list, Chychrun was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Washington Capitals on July 1 . With just one year left on his deal, the Capitals will try to extend him this season, but if an extension is not reached, Chychrun could become available at the trade deadline. As a top-pairing blue liner, Chychrun would significantly bolster the Rangers’ defensive depth, which currently features only six true NHL players. He could easily step in for Zac Jones or Jacob Trouba on the bottom pairing and serve as a reliable replacement for injuries, given his ability to play anywhere in the lineup.

Chychrun’s puck-moving skills would address one of the Rangers’ key weaknesses, which was exposed in their Eastern Conference Final loss to the Florida Panthers last season. If Washington fails to extend Chychrun, Drury should make a serious effort to acquire him. His ability to move the puck out of his own zone effectively could be a game-changer for the Rangers during a Stanley Cup run.

Sidney Crosby

Why not? There is a very close to zero percent chance the Pittsburgh Penguins will trade their captain, let alone to a rival. However, Crosby is in the final year of his contract, and the Penguins have missed the playoffs two seasons in a row. The price would be sky-high, but if he becomes available, the Rangers should be all-in on him. Crosby has never had a season below a point-per-game average in his NHL career and is a dominant force in the playoffs.

While this scenario is likely a fantasy, it’s worth considering that Crosby might want to take another run at the Cup. After all, this is the sport where the best player of all time was traded twice. It’s not entirely impossible that the greatest skater of the last generation could be traded as well. Crazier things have happened in the NHL, and if Crosby becomes available, the Rangers would undoubtedly benefit from his unparalleled skill and leadership. Such a move would not only electrify the fan base but also significantly enhance the Rangers’ chances of winning the Stanley Cup, which is the ultimate goal.

Dreaming Big: Rangers’ Quest for the Cup

As the summer winds down and the 2024-2025 NHL season approaches, the Rangers and their fans can already feel the excitement building for what could be a great season. With a roster full of potential and the possibility of adding key pieces at the trade deadline, the Rangers are poised to make a serious push for the Stanley Cup. Whether it’s bringing back a familiar face like Kane, adding a dynamic scorer like Hall, bolstering their depth with Dvorak, reuniting with fan-favorite Vatrano, or securing a top-tier defenseman in Chychrun, the options are tantalizing.

Even the wildest dreams, like acquiring Crosby, add to the buzz and anticipation. While some of these scenarios may seem far-fetched, the NHL is a league where surprises happen.

Ultimately, the goal for the Rangers is clear: to build a team capable of competing for and winning the Stanley Cup. As we look forward to the upcoming season and the potential moves that could be made, one thing is certain—the Rangers are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting and unforgettable journey. Fans can only wait and see what unfolds, but the possibilities are endless, and the dream of lifting the Cup remains alive and well.